Pride cruise to win over Norfolk State

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team continued their dominant start this season, cruising to an 80-67 victory over Norfolk State University. With the win, the Pride improved to an 8-3 record. The Spartans moved to 6-4, snapping an 18-game win streak at home.

The most impressive part of Hofstra’s hot start has been the commanding nature of their victories, with the Pride winning by an average margin of 16.7 points. Fresh off a career-high performance, Hofstra sophomore guard KiJan Robinson carried that momentum, coming off the bench to tie for a game-high 20 points.

Robinson has been on fire, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and an impressive 44% from beyond the arc. Robinson’s emergence after coming off the bench has been huge for Hofstra, giving the Pride newfound depth that previous Hofstra teams did not have.

“[Robinson] off the bench has been a lifesaver all year,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton. “His work ethic; he puts in a lot of work [and] I’m glad it’s paying off for him. Even after his 28-point game Friday night, he went back to the gym late at night and got more shots up. I think that’s why he’s playing so well.”

After none of Hofstra’s starters scored in double figures in their last game, the Pride bounced back in a big way against the Spartans. Three starters reached double digits, combining for 50 points.

Leading the charge was Cruz Davis, who posted 20 points on an efficient 60% shooting from the field. Davis has been the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 15.4 points per game.

Jean Aranguren was a standout all-around performer for Hofstra, not only scoring 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, but also contributing significantly to other areas of play. He grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists.

“Before the game, I was saying we need [Davis] to have a really good game,” Claxton said. “Whenever he does have a good game, we’re really hard to beat. This is probably the first time him and [Aranguren] both had good games at the same time.”

Senior forward Michael Graham has been the big man the Pride have been yearning for. Graham turned in a perfect performance, scoring 11 points on 100% shooting from the field while also grabbing 6 rebounds. On the season, he has been remarkably efficient, shooting an impressive 77.6% from the floor.

As a team, the Pride were highly efficient, shooting 60% from the field, and 50% from behind the line.

Hofstra’s defense was a key factor in their victory, disrupting Norfolk State throughout the game. The Pride held the Spartans to just 38% shooting from the field and limited them to 5-of-15 from beyond the arc, marking a dominant statement win on the road.

“Overall, I thought we won this game on the defensive end,” Claxton said.

The Pride look to keep the momentum going on Sunday, Dec. 15, when they return home to the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex to take on Temple University. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

