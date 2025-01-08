Preview: Pride prepare for tough CAA matchups

This weekend, the Hofstra University men’s basketball team returns to Long Island to host Charleston University and the UNC-Wilmington (UNCW) to continue their Coastal Atlantic Association (CAA) play.

The Pride are coming off a historic 55-37 victory in Boston against Northeastern University. The win took place on Saturday, Jan. 4. Thirty-seven points marks the fewest points allowed in a single game by the Pride since 1989. Hofstra leads the CAA in points allowed per game with 64.3 and blocks per game with 4.87.

In a game where the Pride struggled offensively, sophomore guards Cruz Davis and Jean Aranguren took over. Davis cracked 20 points for the fifth time this season and shot 8-13, including four 3-pointers. Aranguren struggled from the field, but still scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, recording his third double-double of the season.

Charleston enters this game coming off a 77-69 victory against Towson in conference play to extend their winning streak to four games, improving their record to 12-3 while remaining undefeated at 2-0 in conference play. The Cougars are led by senior forward Ante Brzovic, who ranks second in scoring in the CAA at 19.1 points per game and second in field goal percentage at 53.7%.

On offense, the Cougars are averaging at an impressive 79.7 points per game this season, third in the CAA, and have held teams to 74.9 points per game, ninth in the CAA. On defense, Charleston struggles to block shots but force a lot of turnovers, the Cougars rank thirteenth in the conference with 1.87, but third in steals with 7.27. Overall, the Pride hold a 10-10 record against Charleston, the most recent matchup being an 87-76 loss for Hofstra.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FloCollege and MSG2. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

The Pride will have a few days off before they return to action when UNCW comes to town. The Seahawks are currently 11-4 overall and hold a 1-1 record in conference play as of Tuesday, Jan. 7.

UNCW is coming off a 77-69 victory against Campbell University thanks to guard Donovan Newby, who recorded 17 points. Newby leads the team this year in points per game, 16.3, and assists per game, 3.2. The Seahawks are one of the conference’s best offensive teams, averaging 81.5 points per game, which is second in the CAA. Defense is a struggle at times though, as they give up 71.2 points per game, eighth in the CAA.

These two teams have a lengthy history against one another, facing off 51 times, with Hofstra leading the series with a 27-24 record. In their most recent matchup on Feb. 29, 2024, the Pride recorded a 69-58 victory. At home, Hofstra holds a 13-8 record against UNCW.

The Seahawks will start their mini road trip against Monmouth University on Thursday, Jan. 9, before facing the Pride that Saturday.

Tipoff for this matchup is also set to take place at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FloCollege and MSG. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU (HAWC).