Preview: Pride host during homecoming week

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team will open a two game homestand this week, hosting both Northeastern University and Stony Brook University in the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

The Pride look to get back on track after a 75-52 loss against Campbell University on Saturday, Feb. 1. Cruz Davis, Silas Sunday and Jean Aranguren each contributed 10 points to the effort while TJ Gadsden added five points and five rebounds for the Pride.

The game against Northeastern is presented by the 2M Corporation and is Hofstra’s Black Excellence game, where more than 10 local black-owned businesses will showcase their business in celebration of Black History month.

Heading into the homestand, Aranguren leads the Pride overall in scoring, with 325 points on the year while Davis is second with 309. Aranguren and Davis average 14.1 and 14.0 points per game, respectively.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michael Graham tops the team with 124 defensive rebounds this season, and averages 8.3 total rebounds per game. Aranguren is second on the team with 117 defensive rebounds.

Northeastern enters play with an identical record to the Pride, sitting at 12-11 overall and 4-6 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play.

Northeastern junior guard Rashad King is the team’s top scorer with 385 points, which ranks sixth overall in the CAA. Defensively, King also leads his side with 123 defensive rebounds. Junior guard Harold Woods follows close behind with 121.

The Pride and the Huskies have a long history dating back to Dec. 11, 1994. In the most recent matchup, Hofstra won 55-37 on Jan. 4, 2025. It was the fewest points allowed by the Pride since January 18, 1989. Overall, the Pride lead the all-time series against the Huskies 32-25. Hofstra will look to keep that upper hand on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Fans can watch the game on FloCollege and MSG Network or listen on 88.7 FM WRHU.

The Pride will soon host their Long Island rival, Stony Brook University, on Saturday, Feb. 8. The game will celebrate Hofstra’s winter homecoming. The Seawolves enter the Exhibition Complex with a 5-18 overall record and 1-9 in the CAA.

Junior guard CJ Luster II leads Stony Brook in points scored with 351. Graduate guard Joe Octave has added 265 on the year. Defensively, it is senior guard and forward Andre Snoddy who leads the team with 128 defensive rebounds.

The last time the Pride faced the Seawolves was on March 11, 2024, where Hofstra fell just short with a score of 63-59.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and fans can watch the game on FloCollege or MSG Network. The game will also run an audio only broadcast on Hofstra’s Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).