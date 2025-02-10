Pride squash Wagner in home opener

On Friday, Feb. 7, the Hofstra University men’s lacrosse team defeated Wagner College 17-5 in the second half of a doubleheader at the James M. Shuart Stadium with the Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team. The win marked Hofstra’s 2025 season home opener and was the second consecutive game where the Pride beat Wagner by 12 goals.

Rory Jones led the way for the Pride with four goals including scoring his 100th collegiate point in the fourth quarter. Three other members of the Pride – Trevor Natalie, Drew Bogardus and Anthony Mollica – also recorded hat tricks while John Madsen ended the day with two goals and an assist.

“The person [Jones] came in as and the person he’s going to leave as are two different people,” said Hofstra head coach Seth Tierney. “We call that turnpike tough and he exemplifies that. Gritty, tough, doesn’t need the credit. I’m awfully proud of him.”

Jones’ 100th career point came late in the fourth quarter when he scored the Pride’s 14th of the game. Jones has recorded 64 goals and 36 assists in 45 games to reach the milestone.

“I’m extremely grateful for everyone here,” Jones said. “Coming to Hofstra is the best decision I’ve ever made. I’ve played with a lot of talented guys who have helped me get here as well as having the best coaches in the country.”

The Pride struck first at the four-minute mark but quickly conceded a goal a minute later to tie the score. From that point, Hofstra goaltender Shea Kennedy slammed the door on the Seahawks in his first collegiate start. The redshirt freshman allowed just two goals and made seven saves in 30 minutes of action.

The Pride extended their lead to eight at halftime but stumbled in the third frame.

“I was a little upset about the third quarter,” Tierney said. “I didn’t think we played with much ‘teeth’ in the quarter.”

Ethan Sieb scored the first goal after halftime for the Seahawks as they held Hofstra off the board for nine minutes. Seahawks goalie Angus Snow made a season-high five saves in the third quarter. Bogardus found the back of the net to break the scoring drought as Hofstra and Wagner ended the third quarter with two goals apiece.

The Pride broke out in a big way in the fourth quarter, knocking home seven goals. Joey DeYoung got his third of the season off the bench while redshirt freshman Anthony Rinaldi scored his first collegiate goal with 37 seconds left to play.

After the game, Tierney took a moment to speak on a loss for the Hofstra community.

“I wanted to take a moment to dedicate this win to the Miller family for the passing of Ace Miller,” Tierney said.

William Miller, better known as Ace, of Manhasset was a lacrosse icon on Long Island. He attended Chaminade High School and played lacrosse at Villanova University before returning to Manhasset and helping build lacrosse in Nassau County. Two of his sons, Blake and Ryan, played for Hofstra, graduating in 1996 and 2006 respectively. He passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

“Ace meant everything to our program and this ‘W’ is for him,” Tierney said.

The Pride are back in action Saturday, Feb. 15, at Siena College. Last season Hofstra defeated Siena 14-12 at home. Faceoff is set for 2 p.m.