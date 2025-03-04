‘Heart Eyes,’ in hindsight, is still confusing and divisive

It has been almost a month since the film “Heart Eyes” released, and it is still as divisive as ever. When reflecting on the long-awaited Valentine’s Day slasher film, the intentionally campy moments displaying what love is in the corniest way possible remains positive. Oftentimes, the movie is terrible and on the nose, but this can be recognized as a deliberate choice by the director and writers.

However, is this a case of so bad it’s good or so bad that it’s … well … bad?

With basic and formulaic writing alongside sequences that bash you over the head with the same “love is dramatic” feeling over and over, the film quickly becomes redundant throughout its 97-minute run time. Because of the poor writing, the leads – Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) – pull off a more subpar performance than what they are both capable of. They are both great young performers, but they are not given a lot of depth to work with.

Another problem with the story is the logic gap and plot hole. The killer is supposed to target couples, yet among the plethora of relationships the killer could target, they choose Ally and Jay, despite that relationship not being set in stone. Although this is because of the plot, as there needs to be a central reasoning why Ally and Jay get together through all these obstacles, the lack of logic should still come into play when critiquing a film like this.

One final problem with the film is how predictable it is. From the halfway point, many people can anticipate who the killer actually is. Part of the reason why this element is so predictable is because there are not many other characters outside the two leads that get a significant amount of development. While there is an argument to be made that most killer reveals are predictable, there is at least some ambiguity that the audiences go through when watching slasher movies.

Despite the film’s negatives, the kill scenes throughout “Heart Eyes” are terrific. They are gory, comical and happen at the most opportunistic moments. So, even with the problems surrounding this film, they at least got one of the most integral parts of any horror movie right.

“Heart Eyes” is not for everyone. If you are someone who understands and appreciates different or corny perspectives in the horror genre, you are likely going to find “Heart Eyes” an enjoyable watch. If cringey storytelling and lazy writing bothers you, despite the satisfying kills, you probably won’t find “Heart Eyes” entertaining, and that is completely justified.

Overall, “Heart Eyes” is a mixed bag that, while having so much potential, went overboard and made a worthwhile concept into a mess. The movie is still drawing favorable reviews with an 82% critics rating and a 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even in the end, at its heart (pun intended), “Heart Eyes” is a divisive movie that will leave you contemplating what you just spent $20 on, whether that be for better or worse.