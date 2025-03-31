Corbett and Thompson enter the transfer portal

After just one season with the Hofstra University women’s basketball team, freshman forward LaNae’ Corbett, sophomore guard Kassidy Thompson and junior guard Sabrina Larsson are entering the transfer portal. Corbett announced her decision on X, while Thompson reposted a post from Prep Girls Hoops Lead Scout Edwin Arocho. Both were originally reported through On3’s transfer portal tracker.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Hofstra University [women’s basketball] program for supporting my development as a young adult and athlete and for believing in me,” Corbett said on X. “After careful deliberation, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

Corbett was selected to the All-CAA Rookie team this season, averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals while playing 22.7 minutes per game. It was the sixth most minutes per game on the Pride and the most for any freshman, starting 13 of her 21 games played.

Corbett played a gritty and bully-ball style of offense while containing the paint down low defensively. While not shooting any 3-pointers, she played in the mid-range a lot when the paint wasn’t accessible. She averaged almost as many offensive rebounds as defensive, logging 2.4 offensively and 3.2 defensively, finishing third on the team in rebounds per game.

Thompson transferred to Hofstra last season from Quinnipiac University after averaging 9.6 minutes per game to just 3.9 minutes per game at Hofstra. She finished the year with 1.6 points per game, 0.8 rebounds per game and 11 games played.

Sabrina Larsson played the first collegiate basketball season of her career as a junior for the Pride. Playing all 30 games, she logged 16.1 minutes per game with averages of 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. She finished the season tied for the third most steals per game with 0.8 and the third-highest 3-point percentage at 30.4%.

With seniors Zyheima Swint, Janaia Fargo and Ramatoulaye Keita having played their final games at Hofstra, the Pride will look to its depth next season. Players whose minutes ramped up to end the year, like Ayen Angoi and Alarice Gooden, will be major rotational pieces for the Pride in the 2025-2026 season.