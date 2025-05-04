Sana’a Garrett joins the Pride

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team has made its first acquisition of the year through the transfer portal, gaining former Jacksonville University guard, Sana’a Garrett. Garrett announced her commitment to Hofstra through her personal X and Instagram accounts on April 22, and was originally reported through On3’s transfer portal tracker.

The Philadelphia native is coming off her best collegiate season, averaging career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Garrett played the second most minutes per game of any player on the Dolphins’ squad, starting in 24 of her 27 games played. Her career season ended after the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship first-round matchup against Bellarmine University in an overtime loss of 80-79. Garrett totaled 14 points and two steals in the loss.

With this increase in stats, there was a slight dip in efficiency: her field goal percentage dropped by 4%, her 3-point percentage by 25.7% and her free throw percentage by 7.6%. Most transfers coming to the Pride have both an increased workload and increase in efficiency, so this drop isn’t something to harp on too much as it will more than likely be addressed next season.

She is a much-needed addition for the Pride after guards Kassidy Thompson and Sabrina Larsson entered the transfer portal last month. Garrett will fit right into the Pride’s system with her defensive presence, as she averaged 1.3 steals per game, the most on the Dolphins and the most on the Pride as well. Hofstra was in the bottom half of the Coastal Athletic Association in steals per game and seventh in defensive rating. Garrett will most likely be an instant impact player for her junior season at Hofstra.