Pride fall to nationally ranked Drexel

The Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team lost to No. 23 Drexel University, 11-10, on Sunday, April 13, for the second time since last season. The Pride needed a win to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championship but instead fell to 3-3 in conference play. The Dragons won their 10th straight game as they improved to 6-0 in CAA play.

The Pride held a 3-2 lead going into halftime and took a 5-3 lead four minutes into the third quarter, but the Dragons finished the quarter on a dominant 6-0 scoring run to take a commanding 9-5 lead.

Nikki Mennella did her best to lead the Pride to a comeback by scoring three goals and assisting on another in the fourth quarter. With the game on the line, the Pride nearly won the draw control, but Drexel’s Camryn Ryan wrestled the ball away from Christine Dannenfelser to seal the win.

Bea Buckley had a huge performance for Drexel, leading her side with three goals while adding two assists for a team-high five points. Buckley’s goal, with about eight minutes to play in the fourth, ended up making the difference as she dominated in the second half.

Luchianna Cardello had another strong performance for the Pride, making at least 10 saves for the third straight game. Cardello looked fantastic in the first half with five saves and outplaying the CAA’s best goalkeeper, Jenika Cuocco.

Cuocco won CAA Goalie of The Year for the last two seasons and played like one with nine saves on the afternoon.

Kate Marano opened the second half with a goal less than a minute into the third quarter, but Madeleine Rudolph and Mennella responded over the next three minutes to give the Pride their largest lead of the game.

Caroline Senich got the Dragons started with her eighth goal of the year before Buckley tied the game two minutes later. Bridget Finley scored her 30th goal of the season to give the Dragons their first lead of the game since 1-0.

Drexel kept their foot on the gas with three goals in the final two minutes, scoring with 22 seconds and one second left on the clock to close out a decisive third quarter where they outscored the Pride 7-2.

Teagan Quinn scored early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 10-5 before Mennella got the attempt at the comeback going, completing her hat trick with nine minutes to play.

The Pride have two games remaining in the regular season and will need to win both to have a chance at making the CAA Tournament. They travel to take on Monmouth University at Kessler Stadium on Saturday, April 19, before closing out the season at home against the two-time defending CAA Champions, Stony Brook University. Even if the Pride hand the Seawolves their first loss in conference since joining the CAA, they will need either the University of Delaware or Elon University to lose both of their final two games of the season to seize the chance at the tournament.

Opening draw from Kessler Stadium is set for 11 a.m.