Pride end season in loss to Stony Brook

The Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team wrapped up their season with a 15-5 loss to Stony Brook University on Saturday, April 26. The Pride finished with a 9-7 record, going 4-4 in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play.

“[I’m] just really proud of the team overall, and the growth that we’ve had with such a young team,” said Hofstra head coach Shannon Smith.

While the Pride fell short of their ultimate goal of returning to the CAA Championship, the 2025 campaign brought several remarkable achievements for the team.

Nikki Mennella ended her historic season with a three-point performance on two goals and an assist. Mennella finished the year with 99 points, the second highest mark in program history. Her 62 goals and 37 assists were also the second most for a single season. Mennella averaged 6.6 points per game which puts her at the eighth highest mark in NCAA women’s lacrosse history.

“[Mennella] is an ultimate competitor,” Smith said. “She’s a warrior out there on the field. Putting up 99 points as a sophomore is really impressive. She can feed the ball but also score. She’s a very passionate person: one of my favorite things about [Mennella] that a lot of people don’t really see is [how] excited [she gets] for her teammate’s goals, [more] than her [own] goals … That speaks volumes to the type of person, leader and teammate she is.”

Luchianna Cardello had seven saves in the loss, finishing the year with 123 saves on a .413 save percentage. Cardello closed the year out with outstanding play, even after a slow start to the season and dealing with an injury.

“I thought [Cardello] was standing on her head; she made some point-blank saves for us,” Smith said. “Just really proud of her and [the] effort that she had today. She stopped a lot of big ones for us in there.”

Christine Dannenfelser led the Pride on the defensive end with the lone caused turnover, picking up a ground ball and grabbing three draw controls.

After earning a spot on the CAA All-Rookie team last season, Dannenfelser improved on all fronts, finishing third in the CAA for ground balls, tied for fifth in the conference in caused turnovers, and 10th for draw controls.

Much like the rain that fell on James M. Shuart Stadium for most of the night, the emotions began to pour out from the Pride at the end of the match as several graduating players stepped off the field for the final time.

Emily Weigand, Megan Flannery, Brynn Hepting, Kyndall Jackson and Angelina Sparacio played their final games for the blue and gold as Flannery, Jackson and Sparacio all had points in their sendoff.

“It’s always difficult when it’s your last game out there,” Smith said. “[I’m] just really proud of the seniors, leaving it all out on the field and working really hard this whole entire week. This week is tough, with knowing that you’re not moving forward … it’s always fun to watch when a senior comes in as a freshman and watching them grow as a person.”

Stony Brook jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter before a lightning delay stopped the action for over an hour. When play resumed, the Seawolves continued their attack finishing the first quarter with a 7-1 lead.

The Pride refused to lay down, scoring the first two goals of the second quarter, but the Seawolves proved once again why they are the top of the CAA, scoring four unanswered to close the half.

Mennella picked up her second goal just a minute into the third quarter and Julia Harris recorded her 22nd goal of the season off a Sparacio assist late in the fourth quarter for the final goal of the Pride’s season.

Stony Brook earned their 27th straight win in CAA play, including the CAA Championships, going undefeated in conference play for the third straight season.