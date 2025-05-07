Setting the stage for disaster: The best openings in horror

The imminent release of the highly anticipated return to the “Final Destination” series, “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” calls to mind one of the most iconic aspects of the horror genre: a great, memorable and exciting opening. As horror films rely on sustaining tension and terror for most of their runtimes, it is exceedingly important to introduce said tension and terror in a way that hooks the audience with intriguing storytelling and good scares. Whether or not the film holds up after a fantastic opening is a different story, but even overall duds have the potential to at least provide a thrilling intro. In an effort to spotlight more recent and/or overlooked examples, the unforgettable openings of classics such as “Halloween,” “Scream” and “The Exorcist” won’t be listed.

“Climax” (2018) directed by Gaspar Noe

What is arguably the French auteur’s most accessible film is nevertheless the type of senses-shattering assault on good taste that viewers can expect from him.

After a haunting shot in the snowfall and a series of taped interviews with the film’s cast of dancers, we are treated to a glorious 12-minute long piece. The first five minutes of said piece are solely dedicated to a complex and hypnotizing dance routine. The choreography notably wasn’t rehearsed before shooting (in line with the amusing nature of the film’s unusually short conception and production), with the cast and crew improvising each successive take sixteen times.

The result is nothing short of a marvelous accomplishment in run-and-gun filmmaking and artistic collaboration and is even outdone later by a 42-minute one-shot that makes up the film’s central action.

“Final Destination 5” (2011) directed by Steven Quale

As the strongest overall outing in the popular “Death”-stages-freak-accident-extravaganza series, it stands to reason that this sequel’s opening would easily contend for the franchise’s best. This opening gives the fan-favorite highway massacre from the second film a run for its money. In sheer scale, it’s unbeatable. Designing and executing two versions of a massive bridge collapse on a mid-size budget is ambitious for any film, let alone the typically pared-down horror genre. The fact that they pulled it off with an effective sense of chaotic terror and convincing visual effects is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

“Pulse” (2001) directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Kurosawa’s haunting, slow-burn techno-horror is a pure masterclass in inducing an apocalyptic sense of dread and foreboding into the deepest, darkest corners of the soul. This shining entry in the Japanese-horror canon seeps doom and gloom into the viewer with its quietly squirm-inducing opening credits sequence. In the scene, a young woman ventures to her co-worker’s apartment for an update on the computer disk he was working on, only to make a confounding discovery. It’s the first major scare in a film full of unforgettable frights and perfectly sets the mood for its unique brand of subtle terror.

“Suspiria” (1977) directed by Dario Argento

“Suspiria” comes from one of horror’s most esteemed filmmakers and is the ultimate go-to for those entering the richly populated Giallo genre. The original “Suspiria” kicks off with one of the most visually sumptuous, lavishly designed and precisely staged kill sequences in the entire genre. The striking score is at the forefront and Argento’s penchant for operatic terror is on full display in the camerawork and the edit, gifting us with an introduction to the witchy world of “Suspiria” that is as brutal, intense and shocking as they come.