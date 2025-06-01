A journey through friendship and art: Fredrik Backman’s ‘My Friends’

There is a certain magic in the joy of childhood that cannot be taken away. That magic is filled with the friends we grew up with, the bonds we built and the parks where our laughter echoed. The nights filled with carefree giggles define this experience as we were able to live with no thoughts of the future. Fredrik Backman captures this feeling wholeheartedly in his latest novel, “My Friends.” The story follows four friends and one summer that changed their lives. The novel beautifully portrays the depth of childhood friendships and the unbreakable ties that are formed within. By the time we as readers reach the final page, it feels as though we lived every second of that unforgettable summer, too.

The novel switches back and forth between two timelines. One being set 25 years ago where a group of childhood friends shared a final summer together, and the present day, where 17-year-old Louisa is on the run from her foster home. Louisa’s story revolves around both the loss of her best friend and how her love for art drives her every day. Her life changes, however, when Louisa runs into a man she assumes is homeless but discovers is actually the incredibly famous artist C. Jat, who painted the iconic postcard painting, “The One of the Sea,” that Louisa has carried with her for years.

Soon after, when Louisa runs away again, she is tracked down by C. Jat’s childhood best friend, Ted, who grew up with C. Jat in the seaside town where the iconic painting was created. At the artist’s request, Ted gives Louisa the painting. When learning about C. Jat’s past, Louisa finds out about Joar – the boy who inspired the first painting – and their best friend, Ali. They also explore the broken homes they all came from. Most importantly, she comes to understand the rare and powerful comfort they found in one another.

At its heart, the story revolves around “The One of the Sea,” a single work of art that becomes a thread connecting lives that might never have intertwined otherwise. Through the painting, the artist brings together people from entirely different worlds. In the end, it is a reminder that art has a way of uniting us. Through art and friendship we find connection, healing and a place to belong.

I thoroughly enjoyed this read. Backman has an incredible gift for capturing the raw emotions of his characters. So much so that, at times, it feels as if we become part of the story ourselves. His writing draws us in so deeply that we truly feel what his characters feel.

This is a book that gently reminds us to look around and say to our closest friends, “I love you and I believe in you. I love you and I trust you.” By reinventing the found family troupe, it also invites us to look into ourselves and leaves us with a quiet sense of contentment by the end. Even though the novel does not end on a sad note, the ending still feels bittersweet because the beautifully-written story is over.

“My Friends” truly had it all. There were moments that made me laugh out loud and others that brought real tears to my eyes. It has been a long time since a book took me on such an emotional journey. As my first read of the summer, it was an unforgettable start to the season.

This is a well-deserved five-star read, one I would recommend to everyone, this summer and every summer after.