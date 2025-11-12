Time traveling in the 21st century

Would you believe that you could find one of the greatest dinner-theater experiences ever in New Jersey?

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, located in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, is an unforgettable experience. Over the span of 90 minutes, patrons are treated to a four-course meal as well as a host of jousts and sword fights.

The show itself is nothing short of spectacular. Audience members are assigned to one of six different color coded sections in the stadium. Each section gets a knight to root for throughout the tournament – which consists not only of jousting and sword fighting, but also some horseback games and horse dancing. The king and queen of the castle also commentate on the show as it happens, breaking up the excitement of the tournament and giving the audience space to breathe.

Rooting for your knight and watching them win and lose is incredibly immersive. During the show, the crowd’s energy is unmatched. People cheer at everything. By the end of the show, you feel bonded with your knight and your section. You feel the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. And the day after the show, you may find that your throat is still sore from all the screaming.

The show is also packed with slower moments to make the action more exciting. Chief among these moments is the horse dancing. Before the tournament begins, a trainer walks out a horse who ambles about, ducking, swaying and stepping along to the musical accompaniment. Though not the most thrilling part of the show, it adds to the uniqueness of the experience.

The dining also elevates the experience. Medieval Times serves its patrons a four-course meal that you’re expected to eat with your hands. During my visit, I enjoyed a tomato bisque, half a chicken, corn on the cob, potatoes and a chocolate éclair (Medieval Times does accommodate dietary restrictions). It is difficult to describe the sensation of cheering for your knight while using your hands to rip pieces of chicken off the bone and eat them. It was primal; it was messy; above all, it was fun.

Medieval Times also has a slew of alcoholic drinks. You could get a Maiden’s Kiss (vodka with peach schnapps), a Royal Knight (vodka, rum and a mixture of fruit juices) or a Dragon Slayer (rum and mango). And even though the drinks are pricey, you get to keep the glass you drank out of, which are good quality, branded souvenirs.

The show isn’t all glorious, though. For one, even though the experience surrounding eating the food was great, the food itself was lacking. The venue itself can be hard to get to without a car. It also costs $75 per person to enter. However, I think with all that is included between the show, the food and the overall experience, it’s certainly worth the price.

Despite its few flaws, Medieval Times is one of the most fun and unique experiences you can have. What’s so attractive about it is its heart. At each performance, the king and queen read out the names, ages and sections of those celebrating their birthdays there. During the show I attended, a woman was celebrating her 79th birthday, and the cheer that erupted from the crowd was unlike anything uttered during any point in the show. For 90 minutes, you feel like a part of a real community with all those attending.

Medieval Times is one of the most unique experiences money can buy. If you have the time, the capital, the transportation and some willing friends, it is worth it to check it out.