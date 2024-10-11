Pride outlasts Campbell in five-set thriller

The Hofstra University volleyball team defeated Campbell University on the road on Saturday, Oct. 5, in match one of the series, extending their win streak to four. The Pride sit at 4-1 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) conference and 8-6 overall with the win, while Fighting Camels has not yet won a match in conference play.

In five sets, Hofstra’s Clara Bal continued to put up impressive numbers with 18 kills. Both Izadora Stedile and Constanza Perez Sain helped the Pride to victory with 14 kills each. Chiara Cucco dominated on the defensive end with 26 digs. For Campbell, Gwen Wolkow had 23 kills.

The Pride battled, yet fell to the Camels 25-22 in set one. The score remained close until the Camels sparked a 4-0 run, with kills by Wolkow and Victoria Tupy, to end the set.

Hofstra fought back in a tight second set, leading Campbell 25-23. The Pride came back from an early deficit and quickly took the lead. The Camels didn’t back down even when it seemed as if the Pride was running away with the second half, instead coming back with a 5-0 run to tighten up the score. Hofstra pulled out the set win due to a Campbell service error and a game-winning kill from Beatriz Braga.

The teams continued to put on a show with yet another close set. The lead went back and forth, with both teams earning multiple kills and showing off their offensive prowess. The Camels took the third set in a 25-22 victory.

The Pride did not give in, as they tied the match 2-2 in a dynamic fourth set. Bal, Perez Sain, and Stedile lead the Pride to a 25-21 set victory with five, four, and three kills, respectively. Ellie Pamatat put up an impressive 12 assists for the Pride.

In the deciding fifth set, Hofstra ran away with the win 15-9. Bal started the set strong with three early kills and the Pride used this momentum to clinch the set and match.

Hofstra battled Campbell again on Sunday, Oct. 6, their next home game against Northeastern on Friday, Oct. 11.

Photo courtesy of Aaron Diaz