Stedile’s journey to stardom

From signing up to join club volleyball in her home country of Brazil, to traveling around the country at a young age to play competitively, Izadora Stedile’s volleyball journey has helped shape her into the person and volleyball player that she is today.

Stedile didn’t know that her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil, had a volleyball team, however, one day she found out about a local club team and decided to watch a match. Stedile immediately wanted to play the sport and showed her interest to the coach. She was invited to play alongside the team and instantly fell in love with the game.

In Brazil, Stedile competed across the country, playing both indoor and beach volleyball. She was a versatile player, working as both a libero and outside hitter. Her talents shined as she was named the best attacker in her state and region in 2019, and earned a Viva Vôlei Trophy in 2021. The trophy is awarded to the best player during a match in the Brazilian Superliga Feminina, Brazil’s top level professional volleyball league.

Stedile decided to take her talents to Hofstra University in 2022. The encouraging environment and coaching staff made Stedile feel at home, leading her decision to join the Pride.

“Once I started talking to [the coaches], I got very interested,” Stedile said.

She enjoyed the way the coaches taught and gave feedback, which she knew would help her thrive as a volleyball player.

Stedile made an instant impact for the Pride during her rookie season. Her strong numbers across the board earned her a spot on the court. She recorded 239 kills, 205 digs and 29 assists in just 26 matches.

Her stellar play didn’t go unnoticed, being named to the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie Team and All-CAA Second Team during her first year of play. Right from the start, Hofstra head coach Emily Mansur saw the fire that Stedile brought to the floor.

“She is a complete volleyball player,” Mansur said. “She is super explosive and just an all-around a volleyball player.”

Mansur noticed that Stedile’s past experience as a libero helped her see the ball differently than most typical outside hitters, which gave her an edge.

Stedile continued to train outside of match play, improving on all fronts during her second season. She earned 274 kills, 257 digs and 32 service aces across 27 matches during year two, playing a key role in the success of the 2023 team that posted an overall record of 18-11.

Going into her third season with the Pride, Stedile focused on balance, which translated to her success in matches.

“I feel like [the offseason] was a mix of practicing hard and recovering my body,” Stedile said. “I got some injuries, and since I’m shorter I need to work harder. Normal things that people do takes more out of me. I have to jump higher. I have to dig.”

Stedile stands at 5 feet 7 inches as an outside hitter, a position that normally requires a taller stature to be successful. At this position, Stedile is urged to dig deeper to compete at a higher level, making up for the height disadvantage.

Stedile has focused on more than just a training regime. In the offseason, she listened to her body and communicated her worries to her coaches. This trust in herself and the coaching staff has led her to put up the best numbers of her collegiate career.

“I think she is very mature, knowing her body and communicating with us. I think that makes a big difference,” Mansur said.

Stedile has been that difference maker this year, leading the team in points and kills and ranks second for digs this season so far. Stedile was recognized as the CAA Offensive Player of the Week after her performance against Northeastern University, where she recorded 25 kills and two service aces across two matches. Her best performance came in Hofstra’s series against the University of Delaware, recording 47 kills and 40 digs in the two matches. In the second match, she recorded a career high 27 digs.

Stedile is ranked in the top ten in the CAA for average kills per set, average digs per set and average point per set. Her ability to have both offensive and defensive prowess had made her a huge asset to the team and their success.

“Because of [Stedile] we are a much better team. There’s no question about that,” Mansur said.

Stedile’s success has helped the team clinch a spot in the CAA Championship after missing the tournament last year. The Pride fell to the College of William & Mary 3-2 in the quarterfinals in the 2022 CAA Championship, however, the team feels strongly about the talents of Stedile and her ability to lead the team to a championship title.

“We have no doubt that she can do a great job,” Mansur said. “We think she is one of the best players in our conference. We have said that to her. We know that they are going to be looking at her and trying to slow her down, but she just keeps developing to see more shots and that’s going to help.”

Stedile has been preparing alongside her teammates gearing up for the championship. She feels confident in the team’s talent and their abilities to ultimately take home the title.

“I feel like we’re getting better every week, every day, it helps a lot,” Stedile said. We’ve created better connections.”

The connections have only grown during Stedile’s three years with the Pride and has helped shape her into the player she is today. She trusts her teammates, which gives her the ability to put all she has out on the floor every match, practice and day.

“We say a lot that we are not just a team, we are a family,” Stedile said. “We spend every single day in [the David S. Mack Physical Education Center]. During the preseason and out of season we’re always here, so it’s more than a team,” Stedile said.

Stedile hopes to continue her star-studded season with a championship win. She feels confident in herself and her teammates to compete against the best teams in the league and bring home the title.

The 2024 Volleyball CAA Championship will begin on Thursday, Nov. 21 in Towson, Maryland.

