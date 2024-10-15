Excitement All Around for Fall Fest at Hofstra

Shaggy on stage performing during Fall Fest // Photo Courtesy of River Murphy

Every year, Hofstra University kicks off the new season with Fall Fest. This year was no different, with students excitedly gathering at the Intramural Fields for carnival rides, the announcement of the Pride Court, food and music. Fall Fest also serves to welcome families of students to spend the weekend at Hofstra, encouraging involvement within the community.

New York-based cover band Hello Brooklyn opened the event alongside DJ SPYNFO and DJ Shaggy ended the night.

Liz Regan, the lead singer for Hello Brooklyn, spoke about her favorite part of performing for a live audience.

“I love the energy when people are dancing and having fun and I’ve made their night – whether it’s an event like this or a bar gig,” Regan said. “Just making someone’s night, them feeding off my energy and them giving me theirs is just a beautiful thing.”

Despite rain showers the day throughout the day, students were still excited for the opportunity to spend time with each other and jam out to music.

“I don’t really mind the rain because I’m here. It’s not going to stop me from having a good time and enjoying myself and surrounding myself with good company,” said Owen Mcgrillen, a freshman filmmaking major.

Max Miller, a freshman majoring in music business, shared a similar sentiment. “The vibes are immaculate. There are all sorts of rides out here. I’m really hyped to see Shaggy.”

Another student expressed how Fall Fest unites the wider Hofstra community together.

“I do like that the lines are shorter because it’s raining, even if I’m getting a little wet,” said Lauryn Priester, a junior film studies and production major. “I like seeing all the people; it’s so fun. I forget how many people go to this school until everyone shows up.”

Each year during Fall Fest, Hofstra hosts “Pride Court” which seniors can apply to be among the final four selected to be crowned as Hofstra royalty.

“My favorite part about Fall Fest is definitely crowning Pride Court,” said Dina Massery, a Hofstra alumni and this year’s host for Fall Fest. “I think that’s really fun to be engaging with a lot of the students, getting to meet all of the seniors that are here on campus and it’s also really great to see everybody get excited for their friends,” she said.

Headliner Shaggy is best known for his unique voice and collaborations with a wide variety of artists. While at Fall Fest, he spoke about how his concerts and tours have opened doors for him to explore different parts of the world and their unique styles of music.

“I’ve done with an Egyptian artist. I did with an Iranian artist also. Because my brand is global; we do concerts in all these places,” said Shaggy. “I’ve been to Egypt. I’ve been to the Middle East. I’ve been everywhere. So, you tend to run into these artists. Some of them might be on the same show with you. You develop relationships, and they’ll send a song over. And we just knock it out because it’s good to tap into that culture.”

He also added to the importance of experiencing different cultures as a musician.

“Every time I go to these places, I’m not just doing a concert. I’m actually living the culture. I want to eat the food. I want to meet the people. I want to go and be a part of just their whole ritual, whatever that is,” Shaggy said. “Just like if you go to Jamaica, there are certain things Jamaican that you’re going to want to do because of my culture. So, I like tapping into it. It certainly shapes you as an artist.”