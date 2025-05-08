Senior send-off: Trust the detour

The Hofstra Chronicle will always hold a special place in my heart.

If there’s one lesson my time at Hofstra University has taught me, it’s that change isn’t always a setback – it’s often a redirection. The plans we make for ourselves may shift, but they often lead us to the people, passions and purposes we were always meant to discover. Growth rarely follows a straight path, and over the past four years, I’ve learned that every unexpected turn has helped bring me closer to where I need to be.

When I arrived at Hofstra as a freshman physics major, I was pursuing what had long been my high school dream. I was genuinely excited about the subject and had worked tirelessly to prepare myself for it. But despite my academic accomplishments, self-doubt crept in. I began to question whether I truly belonged and allowed the doubts of others to cloud my own confidence. In the end, I gave up on that dream – not because I stopped caring, but because I couldn’t see a way forward anymore. At the time, I didn’t know what direction to turn. But slowly and almost unexpectedly, I found myself in a new field – or, rather, I should say, fields – ones that I am proud to be a part of today.

Amid all that uncertainty, one thing remained constant: my admiration for journalism. Even as I tried to figure out what came next, I couldn’t ignore the pull of storytelling. The Hofstra Chronicle became that creative anchor. I am deeply grateful to former News Editors Ahjané Forbes, Megan Naftali and Madeline Armstrong for welcoming me into the newsroom. Their mentorship, patience and trust gave me space to grow as a writer and allowed me to keep journalism in my life in a way I hadn’t thought possible.

Eventually, I made the decision to shift my major to education, a decision grounded not only in reflection but also in inspiration from my biggest supporter: my mother. Her passion for teaching and learning has always shaped me, and her encouragement gave me the courage to start again. This change opened new doors, and one of the most transformative was the world of academic research.

Thanks to Dr. Tomeka M. Robinson and the Stuart and Nancy Rabinowitz Honors College, I was introduced to the Center for “Race,” Culture and Social Justice where I met Dr. Veronica Lippencott and Dr. Jonathan Lightfoot. Their guidance offered me the rare chance to contribute meaningfully to the research process and to explore questions that helped many communities. Through them, I met Laura Godfrey, Dr. Amy Lee and a number of graduate students in clinical psychology who welcomed me with open arms. Their insights helped me envision a future that bridged education with psychology and showed me the value of research that is collaborative, culturally responsive and impactful.

Equally formative were the developmental psychology classes I took – especially with Dr. Brian Cox. Even while student teaching, Cox ensured that I could remain engaged, often inviting me to connect my in-class experiences to our course discussions. These courses reshaped how I understand learning and teaching.

Throughout all these changes, the Chronicle remained a steady part of my experience. I leaned heavily on my fellow editors – Lily Spinda, Giovanni Salsa, Camryn Bowden, Julia Capitelli and Gabe Prevots – during layout nights and deadlines. Whether through jokes, stories or quiet solidarity, Lily, Gio and Camryn made those long nights memorable. Julia, your consistency and leadership have grounded the News section this year, and Gabe, your writing and dedication already show the strength of your voice. I’m confident you’ll both continue to lead with integrity and passion.

Looking back, I never could have predicted this exact path, but I’m grateful for every pivot, every detour and every mentor who helped guide the way. I may still be figuring out the details of what comes next, but I know I’ll continue bridging my passions for education, psychology and reporting on the impactful events and issues that shape our communities. Even when the plan changes, the purpose remains.

Sometimes, the detour isn’t a distraction; it’s the route you needed all along.