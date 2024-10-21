Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

No. 21 Hofstra battles to draw against No. 23 NC State in ranked showdown

Arcangelo IuratoOctober 21, 2024
Royce Dickson-Child

The No. 21 Hofstra University men’s soccer team tied 1-1 with No. 23 North Carolina State University on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Pride advanced to 9-3-2 overall.

NC State took the lead in the 24th minute as forward Hakim Karamoko maneuvered the ball into the center just outside the penalty area before curling it into the left corner of the net, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

With halftime nearing, the Pride searched for an equalizer, finding it in the 40th minute. Hofstra midfielder Teddy Baker sent a corner kick into the box, straight towards Jacob Woznicki for a header into the far corner. Woznicki, nicknamed “The Beast,” scored his seventh goal of the season and first in three games. Baker recorded his first assist of the season to hit seven points total.

Both teams hunkered down in the second half as neither side conceded from there on out. Pride goalkeeper Filippo Dadone made a career-high of seven saves. His first save stopped midfielder Taig Healy from distance nearly 13 minutes in. He made another stop in the 56th minute to block Aidan Payne’s shot right in front of the goal. Dadone had the last touch of the night as he punched the ball clear as time expired.

The Wolfpack didn’t score a second goal despite outranking their opponents 18-7 in total shots and 8-5 in shots-on-goal.

Both teams collected a total of five yellow cards, one of which was assessed to Hofstra head coach Richard Nuttall for dissent after a foul was called on Pride midfielder Aleksei Armas. Nuttall, who has now been booked in back-to-back games, has 11 yellow cards in his 36 years with the program. Four of the yellow cards have come from this season alone.

Hofstra forward Laurie Goddard missed a second consecutive match with an injury. Goddard previously started the first 12 matches for the Pride and is second in the team in scoring. Slovenian transfer Jon Jelercic received his second start of the season while defender Gabriel Pacheco only played the final two minutes of the match because of his bandaged right hand.

Lennon Gill, another Hofstra forward, was subbed off in the 73rd minute with an apparent knee injury. Gill fell on his knee after colliding shoulder-to-shoulder with an opposing player and was being attended to on the touchline for some time. Earlier this year, Gill fully recovered from a 22-month-long ACL injury in one of his knees which required two surgeries. His status remains unclear.

The visiting Pride held on, securing their second draw of the season and their first since the season opener against Fordham University on Aug. 22. Hofstra is 1-1-1 against ranked opponents, matching their record from last season, while their away record advanced to 3-3-1.

The Pride’s next match is on the road against the University of South Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Kickoff in Tampa is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Royce Dickson-Child

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
Gill's goal: Turning setbacks into comebacks
Gill's goal: Turning setbacks into comebacks
Baker’s free kick lifts No. 21 Hofstra over Campbell
Baker’s free kick lifts No. 21 Hofstra over Campbell
No. 21 Hofstra falls to No. 18 Penn in second consecutive defeat
No. 21 Hofstra falls to No. 18 Penn in second consecutive defeat
Drexel stuns No. 14 Hofstra
Drexel stuns No. 14 Hofstra
No. 22 Hofstra takes down No. 14 Elon in rainy thriller
No. 22 Hofstra takes down No. 14 Elon in rainy thriller
Pride dominates Loyola Maryland
Pride dominates Loyola Maryland
More in Sports
Hofstra transfer Ellie Gough’s leap of faith
Hofstra transfer Ellie Gough’s leap of faith
Ellie Pamatat: Right where she's supposed to be
Ellie Pamatat: Right where she's supposed to be
Pride sweep Northeastern to extend win streak
Pride sweep Northeastern to extend win streak
Pride stumbles in loss to Rider
Pride stumbles in loss to Rider
Pride shutout Hampton on Senior Day
Pride shutout Hampton on Senior Day
Pride’s defensive effort not enough in overtime loss to Drexel
Pride’s defensive effort not enough in overtime loss to Drexel
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal