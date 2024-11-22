Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Hofstra Men’s Soccer 4-peat CAA Champions

Annie MacKeigan, Ethan Albin, and Amelia BashyNovember 22, 2024

On Saturday, Nov. 16, Hofstra men’s soccer won their fourth consecutive Coastal Athletic Association Championship trophy at Captains Field. The historic night also awarded head coach Richard Nuttall with his 350th career win. The single goal was scored in the second half off a deflection from UNC-Wilmington’s defensive line. The Pride is set to host the second round of the NCAA College Cup on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m., where they will face the winner of the Thursday Nov. 21, Vermont vs. Iona match. Hofstra is the No. 7 seed in the tournament, the highest placement in program history.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Photography
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
One recently cleaned beach, thriving.
What a beautiful day to clean the beach
The Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library at its finest.
Just look up, the 10th floor of Axinn Library is calling!
On Wednesday, September 18, Donald Trump took the stage at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at one of his campaign rallies.
Donald Trump visits Nassau County on campaign trail
exc-662feb7f86c8d818cd0e188f
A look back on Hofstra Concerts' Music Fest '24
exc-66dfa45481ba6419207da62a
Welcome back, Hofstra! Here's how students spent their first week
About the Contributors
Annie MacKeigan
Annie MacKeigan, Photography Editor
Annie MacKeigan is a senior journalism major and minor in economics. She serves as photo editor for the Chronicle and also works as the team photographer for men’s soccer at Hofstra. She is working towards a career in the photojournalism industry.
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal