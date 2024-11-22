Hofstra Men’s Soccer 4-peat CAA Champions

On Saturday, Nov. 16, Hofstra men’s soccer won their fourth consecutive Coastal Athletic Association Championship trophy at Captains Field. The historic night also awarded head coach Richard Nuttall with his 350th career win. The single goal was scored in the second half off a deflection from UNC-Wilmington’s defensive line. The Pride is set to host the second round of the NCAA College Cup on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m., where they will face the winner of the Thursday Nov. 21, Vermont vs. Iona match. Hofstra is the No. 7 seed in the tournament, the highest placement in program history.