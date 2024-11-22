On Saturday, Nov. 16, Hofstra men’s soccer won their fourth consecutive Coastal Athletic Association Championship trophy at Captains Field. The historic night also awarded head coach Richard Nuttall with his 350th career win. The single goal was scored in the second half off a deflection from UNC-Wilmington’s defensive line. The Pride is set to host the second round of the NCAA College Cup on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m., where they will face the winner of the Thursday Nov. 21, Vermont vs. Iona match. Hofstra is the No. 7 seed in the tournament, the highest placement in program history.
Hofstra Men’s Soccer 4-peat CAA Champions
Annie MacKeigan, Ethan Albin, and Amelia Bashy • November 22, 2024
Annie MacKeigan, Photography Editor
Annie MacKeigan is a senior journalism major and minor in economics. She serves as photo editor for the Chronicle and also works as the team photographer for men’s soccer at Hofstra. She is working towards a career in the photojournalism industry.
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.