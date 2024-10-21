Cucco climbs up dig leaderboard as the Pride defeat UNCW

The Hofstra University volleyball team continues an eight-match win streak after defeating UNC-Wilmington (UNCW) on the road on Saturday, Oct. 19, winning 3-1.

The Coastal Athletic Association win improved the Pride’s record to 12-6 overall with an 8-1 CAA record, while the Seahawks are 5-11 overall and 2-7 against CAA opponents. Hofstra has climbed to second place in the conference.

Chiara Cucco, senior libero at Hofstra, recorded 17 digs during the Pride’s match against the Seahawks, reaching a double-digit dig count for the 27th consecutive match. Cucco, who spent all four years of her collegiate career at Hofstra, now sits second all-time in Pride digs with 1,661 total digs.

Hofstra and UNCW began the first set on even footing, playing to an early 9-9 tie. Emilly Nunes, a junior middle blocker, began a four point run on an assist from senior Beatriz Alves to give the Pride a lead that they would not relinquish. After the 13-9 mark, Hofstra earned five of their final 12 points on Seahawk errors. Freshman standout Constanza Perez Sain earned five kills during the first set. UNCW mounted a comeback attempt, turning a 22-13 deficit into a 23-20 deficit. Perez Sain continued her strong play though, earning Hofstra’s final kills of the set to secure a 25-22 first set victory.

Hofstra opened the second set on an error from UNCW junior Sarah Thompson and would shortly later manage a three-point streak, including an ace from Perez Sain and a kill from Alves. UNCW then came to life, scoring nine points in 11 serves in which outside hitters Beatriz Braga and Izadora Stedile, combined for three attack errors. While Hofstra attempted a comeback with a 4-0 run, the Seahawks responded likewise, ultimately ending the Pride’s second set on an error from Yagmur Cinel. The final score was 25-22 for UNCW.

After two very tight sets, the Pride was able to maintain control of the third set. UNCW shot themselves in the foot on several occasions, with six of Hofstra’s seven points coming from Seahawk errors. After some back-and-forth play in the middle of the set, Hofstra finished the third set on a 10-2 run, winning 25-14.

Despite an early 7-4 lead for UNCW, the Pride regained control and dominated the fourth and final set. Stedile, Bal and Nunes recorded kills and gave the lead back to Hofstra in a four-point streak. Following a kill from UNCW senior Grace Melnick, the Pride responded with a six-point streak, including three UNCW errors. Hofstra eventually won the fourth and final set 25-15 on a kill by Stedile.

Perez Sain led the Pride offensively with 14 kills and one ace, followed by Stedile with 11 kills. Alves and Ellie Pamatat, a Hofstra freshman, both playing in all four sets, recorded 25 and 21 assists respectively, holding Hofstra’s top two spots in assists against UNCW.

Hofstra faces UNCW again on Sunday, Oct. 20 to end their two-game series.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin