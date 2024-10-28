Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride falls to Monmouth in regular season finale

George HatzadonyOctober 28, 2024

The Hofstra University women’s soccer team dropped their season finale 3-2 against Monmouth University. The Pride is now guaranteed to be a bottom-three seed in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament.

Hofstra finishes up their regular season 7-4-6 with a 5-3-2 conference record. Monmouth will take on Hampton University on Sunday, Oct. 27, only needing a single win to clinch the CAA regular season championship.

“Disappointing in the end,” said Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough. “I thought, for a lot of the game, we played quite well against a very good, well-coached Monmouth team. I thought we conceded a couple of soft goals, critical errors by individuals; it’s been the story of our season.”

Uncharacteristic mistakes cost the Pride during the match. Hofstra conceded three goals in a game for the first time this season.

“The first goal was just poor from a professional perspective,” Riddiough said. “The second goal, we had a chance to win a tackle at the halfway line, we chose not to, we played soft … The last one we had an opportunity to clear the ball or deal with it better … we just didn’t handle the movement of them on the corner kick, it’s basic, it’s elementary defending.”

The Pride found their first goal from freshman Emma Johnson. The defender scored her first career goal with a first-time strike inside the box. Sasha McTiffin and Gabriella Marte picked up the assists, their third and second assists of the campaign, respectively.

“She’s a freshman, and she’s playing well for 90 minutes,” Riddiough said. “She’s a good defender; we don’t expect her to score goals, but she’s tenacious in those situations.”

In the second half, Millie Davies brought the game level via a penalty on a Monmouth handball.

“I think [Davies] is the best player in the conference,” Riddiough said. “She hasn’t proven that at the beginning of the season because she was injured, and she was carrying a knock. But when she’s playing like she is tonight, we fancy our chances.”

The match was tightly contested throughout, but lethal finishing gave the Hawks the edge in the match. Monmouth led on three separate occasions throughout the night, scoring early and often, starting just before the eight-minute mark with Liza Suydam’s seventh goal of the season.

The Pride controlled the majority of the first half after the goal. They were rewarded for their efforts through Johnson’s goal. Hofstra led Monmouth 9-7 in shots in the first half, forcing four saves from Hawks goalie Cassie Coster.

In the second half, Monmouth yet again started strong. Summer Reimet, who ended Hofstra’s season last year in Monmouth’s 2-1 extra-time win in the CAA semifinals, found the back of the net after a great cross from Loren Gehret. Despite a strong start, the Pride fought back through Davies’ penalty.

The contest continued to be unpredictable as another defensive lapse from the Pride let the Hawks in to score the winner. Reimet turned provider on Suydam’s second of the match. Hofstra did not muster another attempt on the net in the final 30 minutes, as the Hawks buckled down and suffocated the Pride’s offense.

Overall, the Pride had 13 shots during the match, compared to Monmouth’s 15. Additionally, Danielsen notched seven saves on a disappointing night for the Hofstra defense.

The Pride will be back in action next week as the CAA championships get underway on Thursday, Oct. 31. Hofstra will play one of the University of Delaware, University of Charleston, Towson University or Campbell University in the first round of the tournament, the game will be played either at Elon University, Monmouth University or Stony Brook University.

Photos courtesy of Ethan Albin and Julia Boesch 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Pride downs South Florida, extends unbeaten streak
Pride downs South Florida, extends unbeaten streak
Pride falls to Fairfield in close battle, splitting weekend series
Pride falls to Fairfield in close battle, splitting weekend series
Pride push past UNCW to extend win streak to nine
Pride push past UNCW to extend win streak to nine
Davies leads Pride in win over William & Mary
Davies leads Pride in win over William & Mary
Cucco climbs up dig leaderboard as the Pride defeat UNCW
Cucco climbs up dig leaderboard as the Pride defeat UNCW
Pride end losing streak with victory over William & Mary
Pride end losing streak with victory over William & Mary
More in Women's Soccer
Pride fall to Elon in key CAA matchup
Pride fall to Elon in key CAA matchup
Hofstra transfer Ellie Gough’s leap of faith
Hofstra transfer Ellie Gough’s leap of faith
Pride shutout Hampton on Senior Day
Pride shutout Hampton on Senior Day
Pride draws with Stony Brook in CAA showdown
Pride draws with Stony Brook in CAA showdown
Petursdottir's strike secures Pride draw against Drexel
Petursdottir's strike secures Pride draw against Drexel
Pride take down defending CAA Champions Towson
Pride take down defending CAA Champions Towson
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal