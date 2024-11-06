Pride falls short in comeback, Monmouth advances to CAA final

For the second consecutive season, the Hofstra University women’s soccer team fell to Monmouth University in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) semi-finals. Monmouth won 4-2 and moved on to their second consecutive CAA championship match. They will host Stony Brook on Saturday, Nov. 9. Hofstra ends their season 8-5-6 overall and 6-4-2 in the conference.

Despite trailing 3-0 midway into the second half, the Pride made a spirited comeback effort. Louise Hayden and Millie Davies both scored to make it a one goal game. Davies’ goal was her seventh of the season. Their goals, however, were not enough as the Hawks held on for the win.

In the first half, the Hawks dominated. Monmouth led the Pride 10-2 in shots while scoring two goals. The first goal came from the CAA’s leading scorer, Summer Reimet. Reimet notched her first of two on the day by breaking through the defense, firing a shot into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Synne Danielsen. After 30 more minutes of play, Reimet found the top right corner following a great strike. The momentum was fully with the Hawks heading into the break.

Monmouth jumped out to a three-goal cushion after Loren Gehret got on the scoresheet in the second half. Liza Suydam found Gehret wide-open in the box where she poked the ball past Danielsen to extend the lead. But from there, the game shifted. Five minutes later Hayden headed home a Davies corner kick to give the Pride life.

The final moments were tense. Hofstra managed two more shots to try and take the game to overtime but could not find the target. Then, as the Pride sent players up front, Suydam broke through to seal the game and sent the Hawks to the championship.

Despite the loss, Hofstra played a strong second half with their backs against the wall. The Pride had 12 shots and forced three big saves from Cassandra Coster. Unfortunately, Hofstra’s strong defense was no match for the attack of the Hawks. Monmouth notched seven goals in two games against the Pride this season. Additionally, it was the first time this season Hofstra conceded four goals in a match.

For the Pride, five players notched multi-shot afternoons. Thorhildur Thorhallsdottir, Ellie Gough and Hailey Moschitta also had shots on target for Hofstra. Gough’s effort hit the post early in the second half.

With the loss it was the final match for many of the Hofstra seniors meaning major changes for the Pride ahead of next season. It is back to the drawing board for head coach Simon Riddiough and his team. Hofstra has won seven CAA championships under his direction. He will look to reload his roster and return to the national tournament in 2025.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin