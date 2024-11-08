Preview: Pride visit NJIT

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team looks to secure their first victory of the 2024-2025 season against the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Pride kicked off their season at home on Monday, Nov. 4, against Sacred Heart University, ultimately dropping a back-and-forth matchup against the Pioneers, 63-58. Chloe Sterling, a junior transfer from James Madison University, led the Pride with 18 points against the Pioneers and was part of a three-way tie for team leading assists in her first game in blue and gold. Freshman LaNae’ Corbett held a team second-best 15 points and led the Pride with 13 rebounds.

The Highlanders breezed past Saint Francis University on the road on their opening night, also on Nov. 4. Alejandra Zuniga led the Highlanders with 20 points, seven of them coming from free throws. Trinity Williams trailed Zuniga with 13 points but led the team with eight rebounds. Despite NJIT only scoring nine points in the fourth quarter, the Highlanders easily defeated Saint Francis 80-60.

While most of the Highlanders team remains the same as last season, NJIT picked up five freshmen and graduate transfer Enya Maguire, who joins the Highlanders after four seasons at Houston Christian University. Lane started freshman Olivia Kulyk and Maguire in Monday’s opener, they scored 10 and nine points, respectively.

Hofstra is undefeated all-time against NJIT, holding a 4-0 record against the Highlanders. Their most recent matchup, played on Nov. 25, 2023, ended with a narrow 67-65 victory for the Pride.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at Joel & Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen via 88.7 FM WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics