TimelyCare is Hofstra’s new solution to mental health counseling

Excited Hofstra students greet one another.

Students at Hofstra University have a new way to access mental health care this semester in the form of TimelyCare, an app that offers around-the-clock mental health support for college students. The application, which can be accessed through computer or cellular devices, offers access to mental health professionals at any time as well as other resources that promote emotional wellbeing.

Many students feel that the introduction of TimelyCare is useful and beneficial for those seeking assistance with their mental health. Students also feel that Hofstra has promoted TimelyCare well, specifically through emails, announcements from Resident Assistants and fliers around campus.

TimelyCare provides self-care content for emotional wellbeing, including resources such as meditation, yoga sessions and inspirational videos.

Myla Lopez, a sophomore health science major, said, “I would say on campus there’s a lot of fliers which has really, kind of, urged me to download it … I really love how the campus does promote it.”

Merry Mcvey-Noble, the executive director of Student Counseling Services, hopes that TimelyCare will be used in conjunction with the 10 scheduled counseling sessions that Hofstra provides.

“TimelyCare allows students to be connected with mental health professionals immediately, usually within five minutes, and from the comfort of their rooms,” Mcvey-Noble said.

Another benefit of TimelyCare is a nationwide team of mental health professionals available to students at the click of a button.

Unlike counseling services provided by Hofstra, TimelyCare allows students to get help while they are out of state and over breaks when they are not on campus, as counseling services offered by Hofstra requires students to reside in New York state to use them.

Though most students agree that TimelyCare is useful, many of them have not used the app. Some students say the app is inconvenient, and others don’t feel the need to use it.

“Sometimes I don’t feel like it’s as convenient as people may have said it is,” said Willow Arnold, a freshman forensic science major. “[It] just takes a lot of time to do everything.”

Other students feel that since they do not experience mental health issues, they do not need to use the app.

Connor Leddy, a junior electrical engineering major, said he feels it’s not a huge necessity for him.

“I don’t think I need it. I think I’m doing pretty well academically. I’m not like depressed or anything,” Leddy said.

Despite this, Mcvey-Noble said that students at Hofstra benefit from having access to TimelyCare, even if they do not use it. She believes that TimelyCare’s easy access and its wide variety of mental health professionals allow students to be better represented.

“With TimelyCare, students can always log on from wherever they are to get immediate support,” she said. “They can engage in self-guided wellness journeys and engage with peers on the platform too. It’s the sort of resource that benefits you the more you engage with it.”