Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Shipp and Conlon shine at Princeton Open

Olivia HillestadNovember 7, 2024
Amelia Bashy

The Hofstra University wrestling team opened their season with mixed results at the Princeton Open on Sunday, Nov. 3.

In his collegiate debut, freshman Gauge Shipp placed fourth at 133-pounds. Sophomore Will Conlon won the 197-pound weight class while wrestling unattached.

Shipp started his day strong with a 13-3 major decision victory over Rider University’s D’Amani Almodovar. He earned another major decision victory of 9-1 over Joseph Couch of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Couch’s teammate, No. 28 Ethan Berginc, ended Shipp’s hot streak, pinning him at 5:53 into their match. Finally, Shipp’s placement match ended with a quick 0:19 fall to Jacob Joyce of Brown University.

As for Conlon, he earned a bye in the first round before besting Jackson Van Kley of Army by decision 10-4. Conlon won by default against Javen Jovero of Columbia University, after being up 14-4.

In his closest match of the day, Conlon beat Army’s Wolfgang Frable 8-6 in the semifinals. In the championships, Conlon beat Lock Haven University’s Tucker Hogan 8-2 to win the weight class. Conlon earned a takedown in the first period to put himself up early and secured his victory with a takedown with about a minute left.

Freshmen Teague Strobel, one of the three members of the Pride to earn two wins, beat Alex Esposito of Rider by major decision 14-2 and an 11-0 major decision win over Army’s Noah Tonsor. This was his collegiate debut at 125 pounds.

Justin Hoyle at 141 pounds made his return to the mat after missing last season due to injury. Hoyle beat Army’s Rich Treanor by pin at 4:14 and Seamus Mack of Lehigh University by decision 13-10.

At 165 pounds, Eric Sindel bested Calvin Pineda of Sacred Heart University by decision 8-6 and Nate Blanchette of Rutgers University in sudden victory 5-2.

Four members earned one victory: Dylan Acevedo-Switzer at 125 pounds, Joe Sparacio at 141 pounds, Frank Volpe at 157 pounds and Danny Church at 285 pounds.

Hofstra ended the day as one of five teams to have a champion: Army ended with three, Princeton University had three, Lehigh earned two and Lock Haven had one.

The Pride returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic.

Photo courtesy of Amelia Bashy

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Pride concludes season with loss to Vermont
Pride concludes season with loss to Vermont
Pride falls short in comeback, Monmouth advances to CAA final
Pride falls short in comeback, Monmouth advances to CAA final
Pride clinches postseason berth with victory over Delaware
Pride clinches postseason berth with victory over Delaware
Pride sweeps William & Mary, reclaims top spot in CAA
Pride sweeps William & Mary, reclaims top spot in CAA
Pride sweeps William & Mary in dominant road win
Pride sweeps William & Mary in dominant road win
No. 18 Hofstra begins quest for historic fourth straight CAA title
No. 18 Hofstra begins quest for historic fourth straight CAA title
More in Wrestling
Fresh faces shine at Hofstra wrestle-offs
Fresh faces shine at Hofstra wrestle-offs
exc-66651b4bc68a7934861d86ad
The Hofstra Chronicle Sports Awards 2023-24
exc-66043437045f4f2869f97b36
Kluever falls at NCAA Championships as wrestling season comes to an end
exc-65ef528665bf6c6ea52e61bc
Two Hofstra wrestlers place at EIWA Championships
exc-65edf13f65d65c31c7b46088
Two Hofstra wrestlers move on to second day of the EIWA Championships
exc-65dba2c2688e982d50bd25f1
There's no stopping Noah Tapia
About the Contributor
Olivia Hillestad
Olivia Hillestad, Sports Editor
Olivia Hillestad is a junior journalism major with a concentration in sports media and a minor in sociology. She is a sports editor for the Chronicle.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal