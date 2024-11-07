Shipp and Conlon shine at Princeton Open

The Hofstra University wrestling team opened their season with mixed results at the Princeton Open on Sunday, Nov. 3.

In his collegiate debut, freshman Gauge Shipp placed fourth at 133-pounds. Sophomore Will Conlon won the 197-pound weight class while wrestling unattached.

Shipp started his day strong with a 13-3 major decision victory over Rider University’s D’Amani Almodovar. He earned another major decision victory of 9-1 over Joseph Couch of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Couch’s teammate, No. 28 Ethan Berginc, ended Shipp’s hot streak, pinning him at 5:53 into their match. Finally, Shipp’s placement match ended with a quick 0:19 fall to Jacob Joyce of Brown University.

As for Conlon, he earned a bye in the first round before besting Jackson Van Kley of Army by decision 10-4. Conlon won by default against Javen Jovero of Columbia University, after being up 14-4.

In his closest match of the day, Conlon beat Army’s Wolfgang Frable 8-6 in the semifinals. In the championships, Conlon beat Lock Haven University’s Tucker Hogan 8-2 to win the weight class. Conlon earned a takedown in the first period to put himself up early and secured his victory with a takedown with about a minute left.

Freshmen Teague Strobel, one of the three members of the Pride to earn two wins, beat Alex Esposito of Rider by major decision 14-2 and an 11-0 major decision win over Army’s Noah Tonsor. This was his collegiate debut at 125 pounds.

Justin Hoyle at 141 pounds made his return to the mat after missing last season due to injury. Hoyle beat Army’s Rich Treanor by pin at 4:14 and Seamus Mack of Lehigh University by decision 13-10.

At 165 pounds, Eric Sindel bested Calvin Pineda of Sacred Heart University by decision 8-6 and Nate Blanchette of Rutgers University in sudden victory 5-2.

Four members earned one victory: Dylan Acevedo-Switzer at 125 pounds, Joe Sparacio at 141 pounds, Frank Volpe at 157 pounds and Danny Church at 285 pounds.

Hofstra ended the day as one of five teams to have a champion: Army ended with three, Princeton University had three, Lehigh earned two and Lock Haven had one.

The Pride returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic.

Photo courtesy of Amelia Bashy