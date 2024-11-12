Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

‘Non-fire’ kicks of winter sports season

OSLE’s third-annual bonfire rings in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and wrestling in with… string lights? Check out some scenes from the November 7 “non-fire” at HofUSA’s parking lot below.
Lindsey Lolkema, Shaina Skeen, Charlotte Mysliwiec, Jaiden Torres, and Kumba JagneNovember 12, 2024
