Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Preview: Pride take a short trip to face Manhattan

Thomas MontanaNovember 17, 2024
Hofstra Athletics/Alexis Friedman

After back-to-back wins, the Hofstra University women’s basketball team will take a short trip to face Manhattan University on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Hofstra is 2-1 and jumped to 3rd in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) standings. The Pride is off to a hot start to the season offensively, scoring over 70 points in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 2022.

Although Yale University kept it close throughout the first half, Hofstra began to pull away after going on a 13-0 run from the end of the third to mid-way through the fourth. James Madison University transfer Chloe Sterling began to heat up, scoring nine of the team’s 13 points in that stretch.

Manhattan is coming into the game standing 1-1 and 4th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings. Currently averaging 78.5 points per game, which is No. 75 in the country, and shooting 46% from the field, the Jaspers will serve as Hofstra’s toughest matchup thus far. Manhattan grabbed their first win of the season in their latest matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Nov. 7, winning 78-64.

The Jaspers’ starting guards, Hana Mühl and Nitzan Amar, lead the team. Mühl leads Manhattan in scoring and steals with 19 points per game on great efficiency and two steals per game. Amar leads the team in assists with 6.5. Hofstra will have to shut them down to limit Manhattan’s offense. Through two games, opponents are shooting just 25% from 3-point range, so attacking the paint could be a strong point for Hofstra on offense.

Sterling leads the Pride this season with her third straight game as the leading scorer, totaling 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. The game against Yale was easily her most efficient performance of the season, as she shot 6-13 from the field and 3-4 from three. Hofstra is looking to continue to roll on offense going against Manhattan.

Hofstra’s starting frontcourt, forward LaNae’ Corbett and center Zyheima Swint, want to continue their paint dominance. Corbett is maintaining a great start to her freshman season, averaging 13.7 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. Her points total is second on the team and she is tied for first in rebounds. Swint is averaging 11 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game, along with 1.3 blocks per game. The duo looks to keep control of the paint as teams shoot just 45.6% from 2-point field goals.

Tipoff between the Pride and Jaspers is at 5 p.m. at the Draddy Gymnasium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on WRHU 88.7 FM.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Alexis Friedman

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Preview: Pride hit the road against UMass
Preview: Pride hit the road against UMass
Preview: Pride seek fourth consecutive CAA Championship title
Preview: Pride seek fourth consecutive CAA Championship title
Preview: Pride take on Seton Hall at Icons Of The Game
Preview: Pride take on Seton Hall at Icons Of The Game
Preview: Women's basketball hosts Yale
Preview: Women's basketball hosts Yale
Preview: The Franco era of Hofstra wrestling
Preview: The Franco era of Hofstra wrestling
Vincent Apostolico plays his game
Vincent Apostolico plays his game
More in Women's Basketball
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
Pride rallies past NJIT for first win of the season
Pride rallies past NJIT for first win of the season
Pride falls to Sacred Heart in season opener
Pride falls to Sacred Heart in season opener
Pride gears up for CAA title push in 2024-25 season
Pride gears up for CAA title push in 2024-25 season
exc-66651b4bc68a7934861d86ad
The Hofstra Chronicle Sports Awards 2023-24
exc-66398d4b493fd952148307f9
Sorelle Ineza leaves a lasting impact on and off the court
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal