Preview: Pride take a short trip to face Manhattan

After back-to-back wins, the Hofstra University women’s basketball team will take a short trip to face Manhattan University on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Hofstra is 2-1 and jumped to 3rd in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) standings. The Pride is off to a hot start to the season offensively, scoring over 70 points in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 2022.

Although Yale University kept it close throughout the first half, Hofstra began to pull away after going on a 13-0 run from the end of the third to mid-way through the fourth. James Madison University transfer Chloe Sterling began to heat up, scoring nine of the team’s 13 points in that stretch.

Manhattan is coming into the game standing 1-1 and 4th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings. Currently averaging 78.5 points per game, which is No. 75 in the country, and shooting 46% from the field, the Jaspers will serve as Hofstra’s toughest matchup thus far. Manhattan grabbed their first win of the season in their latest matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Nov. 7, winning 78-64.

The Jaspers’ starting guards, Hana Mühl and Nitzan Amar, lead the team. Mühl leads Manhattan in scoring and steals with 19 points per game on great efficiency and two steals per game. Amar leads the team in assists with 6.5. Hofstra will have to shut them down to limit Manhattan’s offense. Through two games, opponents are shooting just 25% from 3-point range, so attacking the paint could be a strong point for Hofstra on offense.

Sterling leads the Pride this season with her third straight game as the leading scorer, totaling 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. The game against Yale was easily her most efficient performance of the season, as she shot 6-13 from the field and 3-4 from three. Hofstra is looking to continue to roll on offense going against Manhattan.

Hofstra’s starting frontcourt, forward LaNae’ Corbett and center Zyheima Swint, want to continue their paint dominance. Corbett is maintaining a great start to her freshman season, averaging 13.7 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. Her points total is second on the team and she is tied for first in rebounds. Swint is averaging 11 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game, along with 1.3 blocks per game. The duo looks to keep control of the paint as teams shoot just 45.6% from 2-point field goals.

Tipoff between the Pride and Jaspers is at 5 p.m. at the Draddy Gymnasium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on WRHU 88.7 FM.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Alexis Friedman