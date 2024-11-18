Pride falters late, falls to Manhattan

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team took a 62-49 road loss to Manhattan College on Sunday, Nov. 17, after spending most of the game with a lead. The Pride fell to 2-2, while the Jaspers now sit at 3-1.

Chloe Sterling and Emma Von Essen were the Pride’s only double-digit scorers against Manhattan. Sterling scored 14 points, earned six rebounds and a team-high four assists, while Von Essen added 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. LaNae’ Corbett led Hofstra defensively with 10 rebounds, albeit only scoring four points, while Zyheima Swint tied with Sterling for six rebounds.

Hofstra outscored Manhattan 17-8 in the first quarter, but missed shots and turnovers for the Pride slowed down their rhythm in the second. The Jaspers outscored the Pride 11-7 during the next ten minutes of the game, but Hofstra retained a 24-19 lead entering the second half.

Hofstra entered the fourth quarter with a narrow 41-40 lead, but the Jaspers began to run away with a lead over the Pride, outscoring Hofstra 22-8 in the last 10 minutes of play. After Emma Von Essen knocked down three free throws with just over four minutes left to bring the Pride within three points, Hofstra could not sink a shot. Following Von Essen’s final stint at the foul line, the Jaspers went on a 10-0 run over the last four minutes of the game to ice the win. During the fourth quarter, the Pride shot at an abysmal 18.2% rate, compared to the Jaspers’ 56.3% field goal rate.

Hana Mühl, who tied Petra Juric with a team-high 16 points for Manhattan, iced the win with a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left, the final bucket of the night. Nitzan Amar recorded her last her game high eight assists on Mühl’s deep shot. From this point onward, only three more shots were taken by either team; all turned out to be misses.

Janaia Fargo fouled out with a minute left of play. Fargo was the Pride’s third-highest scorer on the day with nine points.

Hofstra was once again plagued by turnovers, turning the ball over 17 times on the night, including five in the fourth quarter. Manhattan got 16 of their points from Hofstra turnovers.

The Pride look to return to their winning ways as they travel to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to face Lehigh University. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Stabler Arena on Lehigh’s campus.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Alexis Friedman