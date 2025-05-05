Ethan Albin: a thank you note

As my senior year has wound down, I’ve dreaded writing this. It has all flown by. There’s so much to cover, and I want to cover all my bases. As I type away now, I have gathered all my thoughts, and I know what I need to say: while yes, I have worked so hard throughout my four years to supply all of the publications and organizations I’ve worked for with quality work, I owe so much to everyone who I have worked with and everyone who has supported me along the way.

To my loving parents Adam and Allyson, and my amazing stepparents Bob and Lucinda, none of this would have been possible without you. To my loving grandparents Mimi and Pops, as well as my Gigi, all of your support has meant the world to me; whether it was through spreading my work and bragging about me to friends or sending me cash so I could afford to travel to events. I love you all so much, and everything I have ever created has been because of you.

Dana Schrager, I truly cannot thank you enough for everything you have given me during my four years here on the East Coast, from the countless trips out to Long Island and all the food you sent me home with. I am so blessed to have you as a family member who resides so close to New York, and I miss you every day.

Thank you, Makenzie Hurt for your incredible friendship and leadership during our time at The Hofstra Chronicle. You have been a huge part of my success in the organization and as an individual. I know you are going to achieve amazing things in life! You will always have a place in my heart as an incredible person and one of my closest friends.

Tim Daly, Tom Norman and Ryan Monke, also known as “the boys,” you three have blossomed into incredible editors with insight and ideas far beyond your years. I’m so incredibly proud to have worked with you in the Opinion section this past year, and I owe you three a number of things. You’ve really picked up the workload as my life got hectic, and I’m forever grateful to call you three friends as well as my colleagues.

To Olivia Hillestad, thank you for all the impromptu chats in the gym about random topics and for your help in making a push for sports multimedia content. It has been a pleasure to work with you at both the Chronicle and WRHU, where I’ve had the opportunity to see one of the best journalists I have ever met blossom. You are so talented and so incredible, and I know you are going to do amazing things.

To every single individual who has wandered into room 203 above the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center to write for the Chronicle, thank you. It has been such a pleasure to serve as an Editor of the Opinion section for three years and work with a plethora of students across all sections of the paper. It has been an honor and a privilege to help guide this paper to where it is as its Secretary and as an Opinion Editor.

Thank you Brian McFadden, for all your help and support since I joined the Chronicle. You have always been, and will continue to be, an incredible resource as well as a place of solace for students in need of support or guidance. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank you for all the delicious goods you’ve brought in for us during my four years with the Chronicle.

Thank you Al Bello, for igniting my love of photography. Since day one, you worked tirelessly to make sure our class learned about the art of the profession. The time you’ve taken to sit down with me and go over my portfolio, explain settings and always answer questions has truly meant the world to me. The donation of equipment you helped us secure from Canon has allowed numerous students to begin their careers. You are and will always be an inspiration and idol of mine.

Thank you Alexis Friedman, Evan Bernstein and Matteo Bracco for all you’ve taught me in the field of photography. Your advice has helped me capture moments I dreamed I’d catch one day, and it has been a pleasure getting to work beside you on the sidelines. I know all three of you are off doing amazing things already, and I’m so glad I got the chance to work beside you!

To the staff at Adelphi University Athletics, Emily Dorko especially, it has been an incredible experience getting to work with you all. I have had the privilege to create so much amazing content for the social media and the athletes themselves. It has brought me so much joy to work with all the sports this winter and spring covering different tournaments and events. I couldn’t have asked for a better internship experience.

I owe a thank you to coaches Adrienne Clark and Nikki Amodeo, as well as every staff member and student-athlete who is part of the Hofstra University softball team. Acting as your media manager has been a defining experience during my collegiate career, as I hope to take all the lessons learned into my professional career. Every memory we shared has been a blessing, and I know everyone who is a part of the program is destined to do great things.

To everyone reading this, follow your dreams. Even if they are lofty or hard to accomplish, it is worth it in the end. I have always said that I could never work an office job, mindlessly typing away on Excel. Now, given my career path, my office changes every day, and I couldn’t be happier. Work hard, put your head down and grind, and it will take you farther than you could ever imagine.