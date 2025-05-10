Pride stay alive after day one of CAA Championships

The Hofstra University softball team dominated in game two of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament against Stony Brook University with a 7-2 victory on Wednesday, May 7. The Pride advanced in the tournament after dropping their first game against Charleston.

CAA All-Rookie Team honoree Carley Ernst had a strong outing in the circle, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing just two earned runs. Emma Falen came in relief and was lights out across her 3.1 innings of work, allowing just one hit.

The Pride’s offense was explosive, knocking nine hits on the day. Chelsea Villar and Dahlia Palacio each had two-hit days. Mackenzie Fitzgerald came up big for the Pride with a three-RBI day at the plate with a double.

Hofstra got on the board early, putting up a three spot in the first inning on four hits. The Pride were able to attack Seawolves pitcher Gabrielle Maday who the Pride also struggled against during the regular season. Villar led off the game with a single up the middle. Alanna Morse moved Villar to third on another single into the right center field gap. Palacio’s sacrifice fly brought the first run across the plate for Hofstra. Tyler Douglas kept the rally alive with a single down the right field line, and Fitzgerald came through with a two-RBI double to right center field to pour the offense on early.

The Pride capitalized on a Seawolves error in the second to add to their lead, putting up a two-run inning. Nicole Cancel led the inning off with a single into left field. Lily Yepez brought Cancel home on an error and made it all the way to third base on the play. Anna Butler’s RBI single gave the Pride an early six-run lead.

Stony Brook got on the board in the third and threatened with two stranded baserunners. Malorie Hill reached on a hit by pitch and CAA batting average leader Kyra McFarland smacked an infield single. Alyssa Costello grounded out to second which moved the two baserunners to second ad third. Hill scored on a wild pitch and Nicole Allen drew a walk, but Ernst escaped the inning allowing just one run.

The Seawolves added another one-run inning in the fourth. Emma Scheitinger drew a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Hill drew her second walk and Naiah Ackerman doubled to right center field, bringing Scheitinger in to score.

The Pride put up a strong fifth inning, padding their lead to five runs. Palacio laid down a bunt single which was followed by an error that allowed Palacio to advance to third and for Douglas to reach first safely. Douglas forced an errant throw to second on a steal, bringing Palacio home to score. Fitzgerald kept the inning going by lifting a foul ball in right field for a sacrifice fly. The pitching on both sides put up two clean innings to close out the game.

The loss ended the Seawolves season but kept Hofstra alive in the tournament. The Pride continued the hunt for their fourteenth CAA Tournament Championship title on Thursday, May 8. The first pitch was scheduled for 2:30 p.m.