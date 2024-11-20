Hofstra hosts well-respected expert on cancer

Students gathered in the Student Center Theatre to attend a discussion between cancer experts. // Photo Courtesy of Sania Daniyal, Hofstra Chronicle

Scientifically, cancer is a group of diseases that occur when cells divide and spread uncontrollably, often due to changes in DNA. More than any other cancer, brain tumors can have lasting and life-altering physical, cognitive and psychological impacts on a patient’s life. Our brains control everything we do: every emotion, step or task. Despite years of research, brain cancer survival rates have remained little-changed in recent years, even while survival rates for many other cancers have been significantly improved, according to the National Brain Tumor Society. To combat this crisis, clinical researchers and scientists are actively working to improve life expectancy and quality of life in these patients.

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, a part of their Cancer Education Program, hosted an event at Hofstra University titled “A Conversation with Doctor John Boockvar” on November 13th in the Student Center Theater, followed by an extended Q&A reception. The panelists at the event consisted of Doctor Boockvar, a respected professor in the area of neurological surgery, and Doctor Matthew Fisher, another professor who studies cancer cells and tumors.

Joined by Doctor Lefurgy, a professor of chemistry at Hofstra, offered introductions and remarks, and explained how the event, “continues the institutional relationship between Hofstra and Feinstein Institute.” He said that the University is, “fortunate to have jet members of the institutional leadership in the audience today.” He also invited Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs of Hofstra University Charlie Riordan, who welcomed the audience and emphasized the importance of the Feinstein Institute. “It’s great organization for chemists, biochemists, and beyond,” he said.

“This program really continues an investment that Hofstra and Feinstein have been making,” he said. “President Poser and I about a year and a half ago initiated a request for a proposal process where we went to the faculty and said ‘bring us your exciting, innovative ideas that are going to allow us to strengthen our collaborations, either across the campus or with other partners, strengthen the opportunities for students-engaged learning experiences, research, and build excellence here at Hofstra.’”

One of the ten winning proposals out of more than seventy submitted came from the group of panelists, which included Hofstra chemistry professors and Dr. Yousef Al-Abed who is from the Feinstein institute.

“The President and I were excited to support this [proposal] because we think that the collaboration that already exists between Northwell and Hofstra in the academic sphere and the research here between Feinstein and Hofstra is really just beginning an exciting new time of growth and collaboration for the students in particular,” he said, “what we need from students like all of you is to bring in your humanity, bring in your intelligence, bring in your creativity to solve really complex problems.”

Doctor Yousef Al-Abed is the current co-director and professor at Feinstein institute in bio-electronic medicine and a faculty member at the Zucker School of Medicine. He spoke at length about how Feinstein serves students.

Dr. Boockvar opened the panel, where he discussed his life story in medicine and other key things to note for future medical leaders, such as meaningful research and burnout/stress as a doctor. He then discussed brain tumors and cancer, glioblastoma in particular, with various techniques, diagrams and videos of patient procedures or outcomes. He noted the importance of the Feinstein institute in his research.

“When you’re taking risks like this [in an experimental procedure] in humans, the outcomes can be risky, so there’s a risk of seizure, swelling, and strokes. I live with these three S’s all the time,” he said.

“Having the courage to do these things in humans and risking those three principles of stress reduction [“Grit-flow-ness”, as in mindfulness] allowed me to continue this process of pushing the envelope.”

Following his part of the presentation, Doctor Fisher was welcomed to the stage for a discussion. Doctor Fisher, discussed the importance of collaboration and communication between researchers and clinicians. He also took questions from students, ranging from advice for pre-medical students to intricate questions on surgery and the brain as a whole.

“I feel like these students have been planted here,” said Doctor Boockvar on a one-off comment on the level of complexity of the student questions.

“Dr. Fisher and Dr. Boockvar are truly inspirations for the future generation of medicine. They are actively in the field and constantly exposed to current innovations. They push the envelope,” said Arti Singh, a junior health science major.

“To say the least, the research was incredibly riveting. Nonetheless, what resonated most for me, was his emphasis on the tiny victories and consistent habits that fabricated him into the impressive individual and innovative surgeon he has proven to be,” said Dalisha Severino, a sophomore neuroscience major.

“Most importantly, he impressed upon us the significance that what we study we love unconditionally. Him and Doctor Fisher said that 90% of scientific research conducted in a laboratory fails, but paired with consistency and deliberate desires to advance for the greater humanity, what of the possibilities that can transpire from the other 10%.”