Pride falls short against Jacksonville

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team fell on the road to red-hot Jacksonville University, 84-70, on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Pride have lost three games in a row on the road and sit at 2-4 on the season. Jacksonville stays perfect at home and now sits at 4-2.

Despite the tough loss in the Sunshine State, the Pride put up some strong numbers against the Dolphins. Four Pride members scored in double digits with Emma Von Essen leading the Pride with 18 points,15 of them scored on threes. Chloe Sterling continued to look strong for Hofstra, putting up 16 points on the day with six assists. She was perfect at the foul line, going 4-4. Both Sabrina Larsson and Janaia Fargo put up 11 points for the Pride.

Edyn Battle, Jacksonville’s lead scorer, was the killer for the Pride, who put up 26 points on the day and dominated at the free throw line going 14-16.

Hofstra started the game strong, outscoring the Dolphins in the first quarter 21-15. The Pride cleaned up their play, limiting the turnovers and scoring in the paint. They shot 8-16 from the field, which helped push them past the Dolphins, who only shot 2-11 from the field.

The second quarter was the turning point of the game. The Dolphins seized control of the court, outscoring the Pride 22-9. They rounded out the quarter on a deadly 13-0 run in the final six minutes of the half, capitalizing on Hofstra fouls and turnovers. The Pride recorded six fouls and four turnovers in the second quarter.

The Dolphins shot 9-16 from the field and limited Hofstra to only four baskets in the entire quarter. The combination of dominant offense and defense set the Dolphins up for success and gave them a 37-30 lead heading into halftime.

The Pride tried to gain momentum in the third quarter with a stronger offensive effort, but were outscored 24-20. Hofstra had opportunities to get themselves back in the game at the foul line, but struggled to convert, going 5-8 on free throws.

Hofstra played a gritty end of the third quarter. Larsson shot two 3-pointers and Sterling put up a clutch shot to close the gap to six points. Jacksonville answered with final-minute baskets, which gave them an 11-point lead heading into the fourth.

The Dolphins continued to dominate early in the fourth quarter, earning a 17-point lead. The Pride slowly clawed back throughout the quarter, shooting 7-17 from the field. Von Essen was on fire, putting up 12 of the Pride’s 20 points.

Despite a valiant effort in the final minutes of the game by closing the deficit to only six points, there was not enough time for the Pride to make a comeback. The Dolphins took the 84-70 victory over the Pride.

Hofstra stayed in Florida for their next game against University of Florida on Monday, Dec. 2. Tip-off was at 7 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Gary McCullough