Pride fall to Florida despite Sterling’s push

When visiting the University of Florida, the Hofstra University women’s basketball team suffered a loss, 75-48, on Monday, Dec. 2. The Pride now have a 2-5 record as they wrap up their winless road trip and are amid a four-game losing streak. The Gators leave their matchup against Hofstra at 4-4.

Florida hampered most of the Pride’s performance during their matchup, but junior Chloe Sterling outscored the Gators with 19 points. She also led the Pride with three of Hofstra’s eight assists. Hofstra’s next highest scorer, junior Emma Von Essen, made just above a third of Sterling’s points with her seven points from a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw.

After making 10 rebounds against Jacksonville University on Nov. 30, graduate student Ramatoulaye Keita came off the bench to lead the Pride defensively with eight rebounds. LaNae’ Corbett, a freshman who had an early-season breakout, continues her four-game production slump, only scoring nine points and being issued four personal fouls, but trailing Keita with seven rebounds against the Gators.

Missed shots troubled Hofstra from the get-go, while Florida benefitted from having far more possessions than the Pride. Hofstra, who started with one of Von Essen’s 3-pointers 17 seconds into the game, would only hold the lead for a total of about two more minutes. The Pride lost the lead relatively early in the matchup after Florida senior Ra Shaya Kyle put up a layup with just over six minutes left in the first quarter. From here, Florida maintained a lead of up to 29 points.

Turnovers continued to be a concern for the Pride as they let the ball pass them 24 times. Corbett caused four turnovers while Sterling, graduate student Janaia Fargo and sophomore Micaela Carter each allowed three turnovers.

Compared to Hofstra’s dazed offense, four of Florida’s starters put on a show for Gators fans. Kyle led the team with a double-double involving 15 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Me’Arah O’Neal followed with 14 points, while sophomore and freshman Liv McGill scored 12 points and 10 points, respectively. McGill also led the Gators with five of the team’s 13 assists.

Hofstra will play at home for the first time since their 75-61 victory over Yale University, which also happens to be their last victory of the season. On Sunday, Dec. 8, the Pride will host Howard University, a newer but evenly matched opponent from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

