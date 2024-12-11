Hofstra University rings in the holiday spirit

Hofstra Hall will be decorated with lights for the rest of December to ring in the Holiday season on campus. // Photo Courtesy of Matteo Bracco, University Photography

Traditions are an important part of any community, and this year, despite the freezing temperatures, students, faculty, staff and members of administration gathered outside the Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library for this year’s annual “Hofstra Hall lighting.” The unity felt during this event brought the warmth of camaradery and companionship to all who celebrate during this holiday season.

This year’s 41st celebration of the unveiling of holiday lights on Hofstra Hall welcomed in students, new and old, and offered space to unwind just a couple weeks before finals, where those present were also able to reflect on the values of diversity and community that are core tenants of the university.

Hofstra’s President Susan Poser shared remarks at the event.

“Despite the frigid temperatures, it’s a joy to celebrate our progress,” Poser said. “Our beautifully transformed library symbolizes our hard work and commitment to enhancing the campus experience. I’m grateful for everyone’s presence and the incredible efforts of the team that made this celebration possible.”

Some new students, who were celebrating this event for the first time, shared their excitement for the annual observance.

“I’ve seen pictures of it, and it just seems so gorgeous. It’s a great way to bring in holiday cheer and lift everyone’s spirits before finals,” said Emma Rizzo, a freshman forensic science major.

Some students who have been at Hofstra for longer also expressed delight at their first attendance of this tradition. Jared Walcott, a sophomore marketing major, shared that sentiment.

“This is my first time here. I’m feeling neutral, but there’s a lot going on, so I’m hopeful it’ll be a great event,” Walcott said.

Others such as Victoria Griffin, a sophomore marketing major, came to see the event last year.

“I think this year, they’re really putting a lot of effort into it and I’m excited to see it,” she said.

Hofstra originally began the tradition as a Dutch Sinterklaas celebration as an homage to the founders of Hofstra, Kate and William Hofstra. Since the expansion of the university, including the blossoming student population in recent years, the tradition has evolved, becoming a time to celebrate all holiday traditions from many different cultures, embodying the spirit of diversity and unity.

Student Government Association (SGA) President Lincoln Anniballi spoke a bit more about the goals the event seeks to promote.

“We have a great community at Hofstra, and it’s great to celebrate all of our traditions and holidays and all of the members of the Hofstra community,” Anniballi said. “We’re so happy that we can do that, and over time we’ve had such a diverse and growing community.”

He also shared how happy he was to be able to participate in the festivities as SGA president.

“I’m proud to serve as the government president and to light a hall tonight in representation of all of our wonderful communities here at Hofstra.”

This year, an emphasis was placed on resilience and inclusivity, including contributions from several different organizations across campus through various activities after the lighting.

Following the hall lighting, students and faculty were welcomed into the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center dining hall for more festivities including musical performances, hot food and drinks, athlete appearances and speeches.

Hofstra Hall will remain lit for the rest of December, and the tradition is likely to return next year for its 42nd anniversary.