Pickleball unites Hofstra community

The intramural pickleball team participates in non-competitive games throughout the week.

Hofstra University is supporting the rise of pickleball as the newest athletic craze across society with the introduction of recreational teams. Pickleball was first introduced as an activity for senior citizens to increase their mobility, but the sport quickly gained popularity with every age group during COVID-19. Since it is a basic exercise, participants can play for hours without even breaking a sweat.

“[Pickleball] was a sport that my grandparents could also play even though my grandfather had to go through intense knee surgery,” said freshman filmmaking major Hailey Corrado. “It was what helped get him stronger on that knee and it was a sport that allowed all of my family to come together and enjoy.”

Hofstra has included numerous pickleball clubs and events to its campus recreation programs. With the help of Paul Lastella, assistant director of campus recreation, an intramural pickleball team and noncompetitive games occur throughout the week.

“Anyone can play and that’s the best part,” Lastella said.

In Nov. 2023, Lastella brought a small group of players together to start lighthearted, fun morning pickleball games. He is also credited with introducing Intramural Fridays: the day of the week when the 2-on-2 pickleball teams compete. The teams play from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Knowing that Hofstra has a pickleball team not only reminds me of my time spent with my parents in the summer,” Corrado said. “It is also great to know Hofstra includes all types of levels in order to make students happy and comfortable.”

Guest passes can be redeemed for individuals outside of the university to participate as well.

Lastella remembers a time when a student’s grandmother and sister were visiting.

“I told them to go get a guest pass and come play with us,” Lastella said.

Currently, 16 out of 16 teams play simply for recreational purposes. Occasionally, tournaments will be held, but there is only frendly competition within the fitness center.

Hofstra recently built pickleball courts across from Hofstra USA, a dining hall on the residential side of campus. Once the weather upholds adequate playing conditions, the games will be held there.

Pickleball works best as an intramural sport, according to Lastella, because athletic ability does not prevent participation. With pickleball’s increasing popularity, it was evident there would be a plethora of interested students.

Some students, however, find that the popularity of pickleball is overwhelming.

“I’m naturally inclined to avoid pickleball because of how popular it’s gotten,” said Alexandra Duff, an undecided freshman.

The David S. Mack Fitness Center has five nets that it received in 2021.

“We’re even looking into replacing some nets because of how often they’re used,” Lastella said. “It’s not a bad problem to have.”

The campus recreation center often reaches out to students to participate in athletic groups, such as the pickleball team. They design posters, television advertisements and social media posts with the university’s marketing and communications department as well as send messages out on iamleagues.com.

“You never know when you can reach someone,” Lastella said.

Faculty and students alike have been participating in the pickleball games. Tuesdays and Thursdays, campus recreation hosts morning pickleball from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Faculty who work in custodial, plant, residential life and athletics come together with a few undergraduates to play. Student Government Association President Lincoln Anniballi, a senior political science major, is part of the group of students.

Lou Baldino, the Hofstra fitness center’s custodian, works an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift then participates in the activities.

“We are trying to create a community out of this,” Baldino said.

Over the last year that the group has played, Baldino has consistently encouraged individuals to join. From a small number of eight, the group has grown to 12 with players who come every Tuesday and Thursday and others who randomly appear for a pre-class workout.

“We have plenty of equipment for everyone who wants to play,” Lastella said. “Everyone is welcome.”

With a free, open-invitation policy, Hofstra students can participate in lively, healthy and benefitting pickleball games whether on an intramural team or for a fun morning activity.