Debate, philanthropy and fun: Highlights from the Hofstra University Model United Nations Conference

Students presenting for their countries at the HUMUNC high school conference.

Hofstra University’s Model United Nations club (HUMUNC) hosted its annual high school conference from Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 2, on Hofstra’s campus. This is the conference’s second year back in-person after being placed online in 2021 and 2022 and being postponed in 2023.

This year, nearly 200 students from 12 schools across Long Island attended the conference. While there, students took the role of delegates in committees chaired by members of HUMUNC.

Throughout the weekend, students competed for the top three spots in their committees by debating their positions, having in-depth discussions about their perspectives and collaborating with other delegates.

HUMUNC’s keynote speakers were Jose Dominguez, chief executive officer for the American Red Cross on Long Island, Robert Bernstein, leadership partner to the National Headquarters International Humanitarian Law Office and Hofstra’s own Andrea Nadler, director of Engagement and Relationship Management at Hofstra’s Office of Admission.

HUMUNC also raised funds for the American Red Cross by encouraging delegates to purchase one-dollar candy grams. These candy grams contained three pieces of candy and a customizable message to be delivered to another delegate.

To incentivize donations throughout the weekend, delegates in the committee that raised the most money per capita were given the opportunity to pie the chairs of their committee – a tradition that began last year. In total, HUMUNC raised $345, all of which was donated to the American Red Cross.

A key figure in planning HUMUNC’s events was their secretary general, Nishanth Arumugam, a junior biochemistry major. Arumugam has participated in model united nations (MUN) since middle school and said he has found it fulfilling to give back and provide a new generation of delegates with memorable experiences.

“It’s just an incredibly fun organization to be a part of,” Arumugam said. “Being able to really dissect and invest yourself into these topics is just so fulfilling both as a chair or as a delegate. And then as a chair, it’s really cool to see your delegates [working] together [and] having productive conversation. It kind of restores your faith in humanity.”

Although HUMUNC placed a strong emphasis on competition, it placed an even stronger one on having fun.

“I’m proud of how much fun the kids had,” said Sydra Daniyal, a junior pre-medical studies and philosophy double major and treasurer of HUMUNC. “I mean, genuinely, a lot of people said, whether it was their first time, they’re newcomers or they’re graduating this year, that we gave them a lasting experience and they’re definitely coming back. They definitely loved it and made good memories here.”

Good memories prompted Niko Zografos, a junior at Portledge School, to return to HUMUNC this year.

“I went last year; I loved it,” Zografos said. “I had a great time, and I figured why not come again this year? I looked at the committees. They seemed interesting, and I figured I would have a good time.”

HUMUNC’s six committees ranged from a general assembly focused on the World Health Organization to the experimental Press Corps in which Zografos participated.

Students in the MUN club worked alongside their faculty advisor Ramiro Campos, adjunct instructor of global studies and geography. In addition, Johanna Farrell, senior assistant director of Student Leadership and Engagement, is particularly experienced as this is her 12th year helping to organize HUMUNC.

“I do all the operational jobs,” Farrell said. “I booked the rooms, ordered the trophies and booked the food, and I work with the club to put on this conference every year. I love seeing all the students come and have a good time.”

Campos added that a highlight of the conference was seeing how dedicated each high school’s faculty advisor was.

“I was just very impressed that the teachers that came here from these schools were really engaged with their students,” Campos said.

One of these high school faculty advisors was Ron Ambrosio, chairperson of the social studies department at Valley Stream Central High School. He explained the value of HUMUNC to him and his students.

“It’s been a great opportunity for our students,” Ambrosio said. “They’ve been able to meet students … from across Long Island. We’re really happy to be here and look forward to being a part of this again in the future.”

Members of HUMUNC are already planning for next year’s conference with a particular emphasis on curating a strong learning environment.

“For next year, I’m really excited to improve on some of the things we did this year and make [HUMUNC] an even stronger learning experience for the delegates,” Arumugam said.