This Hofstra Life: Mack the dog

Meet Mack, Hofstra University’s first ever community resource dog. Mack is a chocolate brown Australian Labradoodle with a boatload of energy and a heart that is excited to embrace Hofstra’s students.

Mack is a puppy, but he’s been growing faster and stronger with each passing day. You’ve most likely heard about his arrival, seen him doing his daily walks around campus with Hofstra staff and Public Safety or even got so lucky as to have Mack stop for you to pet him.

Mack is the head ambassador of Hofstra’s PAWS Program: Promoting Assistance, Wellness & Support. The program is focused on promoting all aspects of Public Safety’s benefits tothe Hofstra community. Public Safety is primarily here to help students in emergencies, but they provide much more than that. Public Safety is here to support students of Hofstra in times of stress and create a welcoming community. Mack allows for Public Safety to have more interactions with students in a positive way, all by simply allowing students to stop and pet Mack whenever he does his daily walks with staff members. Mack is truly bridging the gap between students and staff, all the while uniting Hofstra’s community around his childlike joy.