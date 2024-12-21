Preview: Pride end non-conference play against Bucknell

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team will play their penultimate non-conference matchup of the 2024-2025 season on Saturday, Dec. 21, in a road game against Bucknell University.

The Pride are currently 3-6 after dropping a 62-38 home loss against St. John’s University on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Hofstra scored no more than 13 points per quarter, with Emma Von Essen as the Pride’s only double-digit scorer, putting up 12 points and making a trio of 3-pointers. Chloe Sterling and Zyheima Swint tied for eight rebounds apiece, and Swint also made her 100th block for the Pride, becoming one of eight players in Hofstra women’s basketball history to accomplish such a feat.

Bucknell is 5-5 so far but also lost their most recent matchup against Duquesne University on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Ashley Sofilkanich, Bucknell’s top scorer with 18.9 points per game, led the Bison over Duquesne with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The team’s next-best scorer, Isabella King, trailed with 11 points. Defensively, Tuana Coskun made four of the Bison’s nine steals.

Before Hofstra joined the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in 2001 and Bucknell joined the Patriot League in 1990, the two teams competed in the defunct East Coast Conference. The Pride faced the Bison 22 times from 1983 to 1999, holding a 13-9 record over the Bison. Their most recent matchup came on Dec. 3, 1999, when Hofstra defeated Bucknell 87-74 in a neutral-site game in Ithaca, N.Y.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion on Bucknell’s campus in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen through WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin