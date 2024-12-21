Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Preview: Pride end non-conference play against Bucknell

Samantha NadlerDecember 21, 2024
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team will play their penultimate non-conference matchup of the 2024-2025 season on Saturday, Dec. 21, in a road game against Bucknell University.

The Pride are currently 3-6 after dropping a 62-38 home loss against St. John’s University on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Hofstra scored no more than 13 points per quarter, with Emma Von Essen as the Pride’s only double-digit scorer, putting up 12 points and making a trio of 3-pointers. Chloe Sterling and Zyheima Swint tied for eight rebounds apiece, and Swint also made her 100th block for the Pride, becoming one of eight players in Hofstra women’s basketball history to accomplish such a feat.

Bucknell is 5-5 so far but also lost their most recent matchup against Duquesne University on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Ashley Sofilkanich, Bucknell’s top scorer with 18.9 points per game, led the Bison over Duquesne with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The team’s next-best scorer, Isabella King, trailed with 11 points. Defensively, Tuana Coskun made four of the Bison’s nine steals.

Before Hofstra joined the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in 2001 and Bucknell joined the Patriot League in 1990, the two teams competed in the defunct East Coast Conference. The Pride faced the Bison 22 times from 1983 to 1999, holding a 13-9 record over the Bison. Their most recent matchup came on Dec. 3, 1999, when Hofstra defeated Bucknell 87-74 in a neutral-site game in Ithaca, N.Y.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion on Bucknell’s campus in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen through WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Down two starters, Pride falls to Temple
Down two starters, Pride falls to Temple
Pride falls to St. John’s despite defensive highlights
Pride falls to St. John’s despite defensive highlights
Preview: Pride look to extend win streak
Preview: Pride look to extend win streak
Pride cruise to win over Norfolk State
Pride cruise to win over Norfolk State
Preview: Pride take on St. John's
Preview: Pride take on St. John's
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
More in Women's Basketball
Pride snap four-game skid with win over Howard
Pride snap four-game skid with win over Howard
Preview: Pride look to get back on track against Howard
Preview: Pride look to get back on track against Howard
Pride fall to Florida despite Sterling's push
Pride fall to Florida despite Sterling's push
Pride falls short against Jacksonville
Pride falls short against Jacksonville
Preview: Pride visit the Sunshine State
Preview: Pride visit the Sunshine State
Von Essen leads Pride in loss to Lehigh
Von Essen leads Pride in loss to Lehigh
About the Contributors
Samantha Nadler
Samantha Nadler, Staff Writer
Samantha Nadler is a sophomore studying computer science and mathematics. She is a staff writer for the Chronicle’s sports section and is the baseball beat reporter. After graduation, Samantha hopes to work in data science for sports analytics.
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal