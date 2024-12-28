Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Pride best Bucknell in overtime

Shannon BickertDecember 28, 2024
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team handed Bucknell University their first home loss of the season in a nail-biting overtime victory on Saturday, Dec. 21. The score was 76-71, advancing the Pride to 4-6 for their last game of 2024.

Hofstra was strong on the boards, putting up an impressive 46 rebounds to Bucknell’s 31. Thirteen of the Pride’s boards were on offense, which helped give Hofstra a second chance at the bucket.

Emma Von Essen led the Pride with 20 points and Chloe Sterling recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sterling was all over the floor, adding five assists and two steals to her night.

Coming off the bench, Maddie Pounds played an integral role in the game. She was effective, putting up one 3-pointer and shooting 5-6 from the charity stripe, earning her first points of the season and eight points on the day.

Right from the get-go it was a seesaw game, with the Pride taking the first lead and Bucknell clawing back. After the first quarter, the Pride narrowly outscored the Bison, 22-21.

Hofstra’s offense looked clean in the first quarter, with an impressive field goal percentage of 69.2% to Bucknell’s 57.1%. Hofstra shot three out of their four shots from beyond the arc.

The Bison outplayed Hofstra in the second half, outscoring the Pride 24-17, and taking the lead in the game. Hofstra struggled offensively, recording a field goal percentage of 38.9%. The dagger in the quarter was Bucknell shooting 4-8 beyond the arc while Hofstra was unable to shoot a three the entire quarter.

Hofstra fought back in the third quarter, playing tight defense and limiting Bucknell to eight points. The Pride squeaked out 10 points.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Pride were down 53-49, after previously being in a deficit of 10. Hofstra came in hot, fighting for the victory. They notched 20 points to the Bison’s 16. Hofstra capitalized on free throws, taking 10 of their 20 points in the quarter from the charity stripe.  The Pride played a tight, clean defense with no fouls in the entire quarter.

In an exciting sequence of events, spearheaded by Sterling’s free throw, the Pride grabbed the 69-66 lead with only 15 seconds left on the clock. After the Bison took a timeout, they matched the Pride with a three from Ashley O’Connor. With little time left on the clock, the Pride brought down the ball and attempted a buzzer-beater 3-pointer, but missed, putting the game in overtime.

Bucknell started the scoring in overtime, putting up the first points on a free throw. They continued to capitalize on foul shots, taking another free point. Hofstra locked in on defense, not giving up any more points to the Bison.

As time expired, Ramatoulaye Keita tied up the game with a layup and Janaia Fargo gave the Pride a 74-71 lead on a three.  Von Essen added to her night with two free throws to end the scoring, giving the Pride a 76-71 victory.

The Pride head back to the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Sunday, Dec. 29, to face off against Iona University in their final non-conference game of the season. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin

Shannon Bickert
Shannon Bickert, Staff Writer
Shannon Bickert is a first-year journalism major with a concentration in sports media.
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
