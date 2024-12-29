Pride falls to Columbia before beating Morgan State and Nassau

The Hofstra University wrestling team ended the year with a three-dual-meet day around New York on Saturday, Dec. 21. The Pride lost to Columbia University 32-10 before returning to the Island and besting Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) opponent Morgan State University 27-19 and Nassau Community College 45-4.

Kyle Mosher had the first, and arguably biggest, win of the day for the Pride against No. 28 Cesar Alvan of Columbia at 165 pounds. Mosher, a transfer from Columbia, bested his former teammate 4-1 with a clutch takedown in the last 30 seconds.

Hofstra won two more matches against the Lions: Chase Liardi soundly bested Boris Witmer by major decision 12-3 at 133 pounds and Jurius Clark ended the dual with a close 5-4 win over Dominic Rossetti at 157 pounds.

In the most anticipated match-up, No. 27 Ross McFarland lost to No. 30 Nick Fine just 3-2 at 184 pounds. Fine fought for a reversal in the second period with McFarland escaping shortly after. In the third period, McFarland got an escape but could not earn a takedown and Fine earned a riding time point to win.

Hofstra and Morgan State split pins two apiece: Julian Dawson got the dual started for the Bears by pinning Teague Strobel at 125 pounds, while Justin Hoyle pinned Myrin Nixon at 141 pounds to extend the Pride’s lead. Mosher earned his second win over Cooper Lockhart at 165 pounds and Morgan State closed out the dual with Xavier Doolin pinning Danny Church at 285 pounds.

Along with Mosher; Liardi, Nickolas Miller and Frank Volpe each ended the day with two wins. After his victory over Witmer, Liardi earned a 16-7 major decision win over Shawn Ryncarz of Morgan State at 133 pounds. Nickolas Miller beat Morgan State’s Cameron Johnson by major decision 13-4 before pinning Nassau’s Sabih Noman at 197 pounds. At 157 pounds, Clark competed for the Pride against Columbia. Volpe took over against Morgan State, where he won by major decision 17-6 over Eric Tecson, and against Nassau, he beat Joseph Keesee by technical fall 26-8.

Noah Tapia had two close matches on the day at 149 pounds: against Columbia he battled Richard Fedalen, who is unranked by FloWrestling but is ranked No. 32 by InterMat. In the second period, Tapia was down 7-0 before fighting for a reversal and holding Fedalen on his back before the end of the period, narrowing it to 7-6. Tapia failed to score in the third period and Fedalen earned a riding time point to win 8-6. Against Morgan State, Tapia earned two takedowns, two escapes and a riding time point to win 9-6 over Yannis Charles.

Notably, Gauge Shipp wrestled at 141 pounds for the Pride against Columbia instead of Justin Hoyle. No. 30 Kai Owen pinned Shipp, adding to the Lions’ substantial lead. Hoyle returned to the mat against Morgan State with a face mask on and pinned Nixon.

Hofstra returns to competition in the new year against EIWA opponent Binghamton University on Jan. 9.

Final results:

Columbia 32, Hofstra 10

165: Kyle Mosher (Hofstra) dec. #27 Cesar Alvan (Columbia), 4-1 (3-0)

174: Jack McGill (Columbia) tech fall Matthew Waddell (Hofstra), 18-3 (1:31) (3-5)

184: Nick Fine (Columbia) dec. Ross McFarland (Hofstra), 3-2 (3-8)

197: Joe Curtis (Columbia) wbf. Nikolas Miller (Hofstra), 1:49 (3-14)

285: Vincent Mueller (Columbia) wbf. Danny Church (Hofstra), 0:47 (3-20)

125: Sulayman Bah (Columbia) dec. Teague Strobel (Hofstra), 8-2 (3-23)

133: Chase Liardi (Hofstra) major dec. Boris Witmer (Columbia), 12-3 (7-23)

141: #30 Kai Owen (Columbia) wbf. Gauge Shipp (Hofstra), 2:06 (7-29)

149: #32 Richard Fedalen (Columbia) dec. Noah Tapia (Hofstra), 8-6 (7-32)

157: Jurius Clark (Hofstra) dec. Dominic Rossetti (Columbia), 5-4 (10-32)

Hofstra 27, Morgan State 19

125: Julian Dawson (Morgan State) wbf. Teague Strobel (Hofstra), 1:48 (0-6)

133: Chase Liardi (Hofstra) major dec. Shawn Ryncarz (Morgan State), 16-7 (4-6)

141: Justin Hoyle (Hofstra) wbf. Myrin Nixon (Morgan State), 4:23 (10-6)

149: Noah Tapia (Hofstra) dec. Yannis Charles (Morgan State), 9-6 (13-6)

157: Frank Volpe (Hofstra) major dec. Eric Tecson (Morgan State), 17-6 (17-6)

165: Kyle Mosher (Hofstra) wbf. Cooper Lockhart (Morgan State), 2:56 (23-6)

174: Cort Vann (Morgan State) dec. Matthew Waddell (Hofstra), 4-2 (23-9)

184: Kingsley Menifee (Morgan State) major dec. Gavin Proffitt (Hofstra), 11-1 (23-13)

197: Nikolas Miller (Hofstra) major dec. Cameron Johnson (Morgan State), 13-3 (27-13)

285: Xavier Doolin (Morgan State) wbf. Danny Church (Hofstra), 3:37 (27-19)

Hofstra 45, Nassau Community College 4

125: Dylan Acevedo (Hofstra) wins by forfeit (6-0)

133: Joseph Ramirez (Nassau CC) major dec. Ryan Arbeit (Hofstra), 13-5 (6-4)

141: Gauge Shipp (Hofstra) tech fall Santiago Palaez (Nassau CC), 17-2 (1:34) (11-4)

149: Dylan Zenion (Hofstra) major dec. Cornelius Jones (Nassau CC), 14-4 (15-4)

157: Frank Volpe (Hofstra) tech fall Joseph Keesee (Nassau CC), 26-8 (7:00) (20-4)

165: Eric Shindel (Hofstra) dec. Joseph Mattei (Nassau CC), 4-1 (SV) (23-4)

174: Matthew Waddell (Hofstra) wbf. Kenaje Demosthene (Nassau CC), 3:09 (29-4)

184: Gavin Proffitt (Hofstra) wbf. Noah Foster (Nassau CC), 1:09 (35-4)

197: Nikolas Miller (Hofstra) wbf. Sabih Noman (Nassau CC), 1:33 (41-4)

285: Danny Church (Hofstra) major dec. Dominick Albertelli (Nassau CC), 15-6 (45-4)

Extra Match: Teague Strobel (Hofstra) dec. Shane Dobbins (Nassau CC), 16-14

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin