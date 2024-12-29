Mai Takahashi: Growth, leadership and respect in golf and life

“If you’re comfortable, you’re doing it wrong.” These are the words Hofstra University women’s golf player Mai Takahashi lives by.

Takahashi moved from California to Long Island, New York, to pursue her collegiate golf career. Today, she serves as the golf team’s co-captain alongside fellow senior Claire. In the Fall 2024 season, Takahashi played three events, including 10 total rounds, averaging 88.75 strokes per round.

“My game is a work in progress,” Takahashi said. “I think that’s the best phrase to use to describe my game. Obviously, it’s because I’m from California – the difference in weather, grass and course layouts are really different.”

Originally from Harbor City, Los Angeles, Takahashi played golf at Torrance High School. She played alongside fellow junior golfers including Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour player Rose Zhang, the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion. When it was time to pick a college, Takahashi chose a different path from her peers.

“I was the odd one out in my friend group,” Takahashi said. “No one really chooses New York for golf because of weather limitations and stuff like that, but growing up with such competitive, young, great, accomplished junior golfers, I think allowed me to continue to be confident in golf even when I’m in college. I think my confidence was built a lot in Los Angeles and if I were to grow up elsewhere, where golf isn’t as popular, I don’t think I would have had as much confidence in golf as I do now.”

Takahashi followed her motto by traveling across the United States before arriving at Hofstra.

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone,” Takahashi said. “I think college is the best time to experiment with your life because you don’t have to be certain about anything yet. College is where you discover yourself. Being able to be close to New York City was one of the main reasons as well.”

A frequent visitor of the city that never sleeps, Takahashi has taken advantage of new opportunities while simultaneously being forced to adjust her golf game.

“Weather affects the grass,” Takahashi said. “I’ve had to learn how to hit low running shots compared to in California where I’d usually hit high, soft shots, where it doesn’t allow the ball to roll much. I’ve had to change the trajectory of my ball flight.”

Takahashi gives credit to the program for improvements she’s seen in her game in the past few years.

“I think we really put an emphasis on strength and conditioning,” Takahashi said. “Prior to coming to college, I didn’t have much importance around it in golf. We do workouts three times a week in the offseason and two times a week during the season. My ball striking has improved since my strength and conditioning have improved. I’ve gotten stronger and I’ve been more consistent.”

Takahashi’s attitude toward golf has been strongly influenced by her upbringing. Both of her parents were born in Japan and immigrated to the U.S. decades ago.

“[My parents] try to raise me in the way they were raised in their culture,” Takahashi said. “The Japanese culture is very strict. Putting in the time and effort – I think they have a really strong emphasis on that. Even if you play bad, respect your opponents. Respect the golf course.”

Takahashi’s active lifestyle was also inspired by her parents. Her mother, Tomoko, was a gymnast while she attended Tokai University in Tokyo, Japan. Even before joining the golf team, Takahashi worked out regularly and ran the Los Angeles Marathon twice.

“[My mother] doesn’t have to tell me things,” Takahashi said. “I just watch her; I grew up watching her eating healthy, I grew up watching her taking care of herself, working out consistently and going on walks. [She] always did little things to take care of herself. It came natural to me to be able to prepare well for tournaments, eat well before tournaments and eat what I need for nutrients.”

The Japanese culture and its emphasis on respect was showcased in 2021 when Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters Tournament, the first Japanese player to win a men’s golf major championship. When it was over, Matsuyama’s caddie, Shota Hayafuji, bowed on the final green in respect for the golf course. A clip of the moment went viral on social media soon after.

“I actually didn’t see [Hayafuji] bowing down until someone posted it on Instagram,” Takahashi said. “I was very touched by that because it shows that, at the end of the day, it’s not about winning, it’s about still respecting these golf courses and these people who create the environment where you can play professional golf.”

Takahashi’s upbringing in Japanese culture also shaped her approach to the role of captain.

“My household was really big on respect, respecting those who are older than you and respecting people’s time and space,” Takahashi said. “I didn’t grow up being taught to disrespect anybody else, especially those who were above us. I make sure my teammates align with some of the beliefs and morals I grew up with.”

Takahashi’s leadership traits have been recognized by Matthew Ragovin, the head coach of Hofstra women’s golf. Ragovin is a former collegiate golfer and has witnessed firsthand what Takahashi has provided to the team since becoming co-captain.

“Trust and respect,” Ragovin said. “[Takahashi]’s one of the most trustworthy people I’ve ever coached in the sense that she does what you ask her to do. I think she’s also very self-aware that she can figure things out and she’s very confident in that sense on her own.”

Takahashi was selected to the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in both her sophomore and junior years, the latter accompanied by a selection into the Hofstra Athletic Director Scholars Academic Honor Roll. Her academic accomplishments have illustrated her ability to lead both on and off the course.

“Being able to efficiently create meaningful work is something I’ve had to learn in my academic path,” Takahashi said. “That translates to being able to efficiently practice without wasting my time in golf. In college, you have to balance out your academic [life] and sports.”

A psychology major, Takahashi has used what she’s learned in the classroom and has applied it to her role.

“Being able to read people,” Takahashi said, “being able to accommodate people, being able to listen to what they have to say and then responding is maybe not something everyone who isn’t a psychology major can do.”

After she graduates from Hofstra, Takahashi plans to pursue a career in her field of study. After taking a sports psychology internship over the summer, she decided to expand her horizons.

“I learned that sports psychology limits the audience that you can help,” Takahashi said. “I want to go into child psychology where I can help a bigger group of people rather than a limited group of athletes.”

While she doesn’t see a future in the LPGA, she believes her time with the team has taught her how the game can influence her future in other ways, such as networking. Regardless of her career path, at least one person believes Takahashi has what it takes to go far in life based on what he’s seen from her in her time with women’s golf.

“[Takahashi]’s going to do some great things in this world,” Ragovin said. “Just being herself is the most important thing and that’s what I preach to the entire team: be yourself – we’re all unique, we’re all different, we’re all going to be leaders in our own way. She’s the epitome of that.”

From her Japanese heritage and familial background to her career studies and habits, Takahashi possesses the traits and values it takes to succeed. It’s showcased in her golf game and will continue for as long as she desires.

“My parents and coaches, who have dedicated years to my growth, and my teammates who are consistently by my side, inspire me to keep growing,” Takahashi said. “As a gesture of respect and gratitude for their commitment, I continue to be dedicated to honing my golf skills. My game is a continuous work in progress, and every effort I make reflects the time and energy that my supporters have invested in helping me become a better player.”

