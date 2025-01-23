Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Pride earn easy win over Bloomsburg

Olivia HillestadJanuary 23, 2025
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University wrestling team cruised to a 35-12 victory over Bloomsburg University on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Pride are 5-4 this season with the win and 8-6 all-time against Bloomsburg.

Matthew Waddell and No. 31 Kyle Mosher both earned wins by pin to gain 12 combined points for the Pride. At 165 pounds Mosher earned a takedown before taking his opponent Leo Hess to his back and pinning him at one minute and 55 seconds. Waddell followed him up at 174 pounds, taking on Nick Foster. Waddell made several takedown attempts in the first period but was unable to score. In the second, he took bottom, earning a reversal and pining Foster after mat-returning him straight to his back.

Noah Tapia and No. 27 Ross McFarland both earned wins by technical fall, each earning the Pride five team points. At 149 pounds, Tapia beat Nik Voros 20-4. Tapia scored multiple takedowns in the first period and followed it up with multiple sets of near-fall points and takedowns in the second period to dominate the match. The win was Tapia’s 10th of the season, tying him for the team lead. McFarland got work quick on his opponent Kolby Flank at 184 pounds, earning a takedown less than 30 seconds into the match. From there, McFarland used a series of turns and one more takedown to win 17-1.

Dylan Acevedo and Jurius Clark also earned wins for the Pride. Acevedo got the dual started at 125 pounds, earning a commanding 17-3 major decision victory over Major Lewis. At 157 pounds, Clark had an extremely close match against William Morrow, with the two going into tiebreaker overtime and Clark winning 3-2.

Justin Hoyle earned a forfeit for the Pride at 141 pounds while Nikolas Miller and Danny Church both lost their matches at 197 pounds and 285 pounds by decision. At 133 pounds Ryan Arbeit lost by fall at one minute and 55 seconds.

The Pride return home to the David S. Mack Physical Education Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, to take on the University of Pennsylvania.

About the Contributors
Olivia Hillestad
Olivia Hillestad, Sports Editor
Olivia Hillestad is a junior journalism major with a concentration in sports media and a minor in sociology. She is a sports editor for the Chronicle.
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
