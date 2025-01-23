Preview: two game homestead for the Pride

Hofstra University’s winter break is ending, but the women’s basketball team continues to move forward with Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play. Coming off a tough loss to Elon University on Sunday, Jan. 19, the Pride look to bounce back at home this week, tipping off against Campbell University and the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T)

Entering the weekend it has been three straight games without the Pride’s second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder LaNae’ Corbett. Her absence was felt in the loss against the Phoenix, as the Pride fell 70-51 in North Carolina. It was up to other members of the Pride to step up in her absence, with players like Ramatoulaye Keita and Zyheima Swint adding six rebounds apiece. Keita also added a pair of steals and contributed a career-high 15 points. Chloe Sterling remains at the top of the list in points this year, as she added 12 against Elon, totaling 233 on the season.

Campbell University enter play on Friday, Jan. 24, with a 10-7 overall record and a 3-2 record in the CAA. They are hot off a three-game win streak, handing losses to Hampton University, UNC-Wilmington and the University of Delaware.

Junior guard Gianni Boone sits atop the scoring leaders list for the Fighting Camels, currently holding 197 points this year, while averaging 11.6 per game. Freshman guard Olivia Tucker follows closely behind, averaging 9.5 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, guards Audrey Fuller and Gemma Núñez lead the squad in rebounds, with 76 and 66 respectively.

The two teams don’t have a lengthy history, only playing against each other twice in the history of both programs. However, it is an even fight between the two, as each team holds one win against the other. The Pride will look to take the advantage this week, after falling short in the last matchup on Feb. 24, 2024, with a 65-51 loss.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead, New York, and can be watched on FloCollege, or listened to on an audio-only broadcast on the Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

Hofstra is also slated to host NC A&T on Sunday, Jan. 26, also known as Hofstra’s Girl Scout Day. The Aggies enter 10-7 overall and come in scorching hot on a 6-game win streak, currently sitting at 6-0 in the CAA.

Senior guard Jordyn Dorsey enters the contest with a team-best 274 points, which is currently second-best in the CAA. Alongside Dorsey is forward Paris Locke with 178 points. Defensively, redshirt center Chaniya Clark holds 70 defensive rebounds this season, averaging 6.9 total rebounds per game. Locke also averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Pride and the Aggies have met four times in their history, with Hofstra holding one win. They’ll look to break their two-game losing streak against the Aggies.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. located in the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Fans can tune in to the game on FloCollege, or on HAWC.