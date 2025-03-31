Pride swept by William and Mary

The Hofstra University baseball team saw their third late-game loss of the weekend against the College of William & Mary when the Pride lost 16-15 to the Tribe in their series finale on Sunday, March 30.

In their second weekend of Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play, the Pride fell to 10-17 overall with a 2-4 record against conference opponents and are now on a three-game losing streak. The Tribe improved to an identical 10-17 overall record but are 4-2 in CAA play.

The Pride opened the series finale with three runs scored from a pair of home runs. After Luke Masiuk walked on a full count, Tyler Cox sent him home for a two-out, two-run shot to right center field. Immediately following Cox’s homer, Tyler Castrataro hit his own solo shot to left field.

Sean Hamilton made his second start since his season-ending injury in 2024 and pitched three innings, giving up a run in each inning he appeared in. Hamilton gave up a two-out RBI single to drive in Christian Rush in the bottom of the first, a one-out RBI single to Jerry Barnes III to send in Jamie Laskofski in the bottom of the second and a one-out solo home run to Lucas Carmichael in the bottom of the third.

Hamilton ended his mound appearance with four hits, one walk, and one strikeout across the 15 batters he faced.

Cox hit the second of his two home runs in the top of the third with Michael Brown on second base to extend the Pride’s lead over the Tribe.

Grady Lacourciere, who pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning in relief for Hamilton, struggled to find his momentum in the next inning, giving up four runs in the fifth inning. Lacourciere failed to record an out in the inning, giving up a bases-loaded walk to Rush to bring in Ben Parker and a three-RBI double to Derek Holmes. Brayden Gregg also gave up an RBI single to Barnes after replacing Lacourciere.

Hofstra pitchers gave up five runs again in the bottom of the seventh, also on a single, bases-loaded walk and three-RBI double.

The Pride responded by scoring eight runs in the top of the eighth. Dylan Palmer reached home plate on a walk, and Masiuk drove Brown in on a double to right field. Cox followed with another double to send Masiuk home.

With one out and bases loaded, freshman Michael Craig sent Castrataro and Cox home to put the Pride one run behind the Tribe. Palmer sent two runners home with a two-out double to put Hofstra back in front. Brown then extended the lead by sending Palmer home on a double to left field. The inning ended with a 15-13 Hofstra lead.

The Tribe won on a walk-off single from Laskofski. Tanner Sanderoff got the loss after allowing two singles and a hit-by-pitch to put the winning run on base.

Hofstra returns home to play two non-conference New York-area teams this week before their conference home opener against UNC-Wilmington. The Pride will first travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to play Rutgers University on Tuesday, April 1, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. They will then return home to host Columbia University on Wednesday, April 2, with the first pitch at 3 p.m.