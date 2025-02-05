Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Pride obliterate Iona in season opener

Conner KeoughFebruary 5, 2025
Matteo Bracco

The Hofstra University men’s lacrosse team delivered a 20-2 beating against Iona University in New Rochelle, New York on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Pride improved to 12-7 in season openers under Hofstra head coach Seth Tierney. This marked the first game in Iona men’s lacrosse program history.

The Pride spread the scoring around evenly with four players recording hat tricks and 11 players scoring at least one point. Junior Anthony Mollica led Hofstra in scoring with four goals and two assists that afternoon.

Despite the Pride’s large margin of victory, it was the Gaels who scored first. Cullen Lawry got Iona on the board in the opening five minutes.

The Pride could not make the game even in the first quarter, despite numerous attempts. Hofstra’s best scoring chance thus far came from senior John Madsen who was denied by Iona goaltender Denny Piekutowski on a cross-crease shot. Tierny called a timeout with six minutes left in the first, which helped to right the ship.

After the timeout, the Pride’s attack came to life. Mollica broke the goose egg on a goal assisted by Drew Bogardus in his collegiate debut. Trey Parkes scored his first of the season moments later. By the end of the first quarter, the Pride led 5-1.

Mollica opened the second quarter with a goal in the second minute, which was soon followed by Lawry’s second goal of the afternoon for the Gaels. His was assisted by Jake Riglietti, who provided the first assist in program history.

The Pride stormed back by rattling off 14 consecutive goals by nine different scorers including Madsen, Gerard Kane, Trevor Natalie, Joey DeYoung, Aaron Siebold and Rory Jones.

Sean Henderson was tested early in the game and, despite giving up the first goal, remained strong in his first start of the season. Henderson ended his afternoon allowing only two goals on eight shots after 30 minutes.

Redshirt freshman Shea Kennedy backstopped the Pride in the second half. Kennedy wasn’t the only Pride reserve to see time. Once the score got out of hand, Tierney debuted his new second midfield unit of all freshmen with DeYoung, Jack Sakowski and Lorenzo Varona. Sakowski registered an assist in his debut.

On defense, Henry Troy and Blake Cooling started with sophomore Austin Clarke in his first collegiate start.

The defense started shaky as they allowed the first goal of the game, however, they rounded into form later on, allowing just one goal in the second half, shutting the Gaels out.

Short stick defensive midfielders Matt Vilas, Chris Barry and Nick Sims all adjusted to associate coach John Gorman’s scheme and were particularly strong in coverage behind the crease.

The two goals allowed by the Pride were the least in a game since an 18-2 victory over Stony Brook University in 2018.

Hofstra is back in action for their home opener on Friday, Feb. 7. They will play directly after Hofstra women’s lacrosse and Long Island University’s noon faceoff. The men’s lacrosse gametime is set for 3 p.m.

