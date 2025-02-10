Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Redding and Bender each score four as Pride beat LIU

Anthony HidalgoFebruary 10, 2025

The Hofstra University women’s lacrosse team kicked off their season with a 11-6 win over Long Island University (LIU) on Friday, Feb. 7 from James M. Shuart Stadium.

Kristen Redding and Kayleigh Bender scored four goals each for the Pride, outscoring the Sharks 8-3 in the second half. LIU’s Julia Trainor led her side with three goals of her own.

Redding scored three straight goals for the Pride in just under two minutes in the third quarter to regain the lead for Hofstra, flipping the momentum as the Pride began to run away with the game.

“We just changed our offense a little bit,” said Hofstra head coach Shannon Smith. “I think we just started to get the hang of it a little bit more. We’re super young and inexperienced so we need as many game minutes as we can to continue to grow and develop. Just super proud to get the first victory out of the way.”

The win was not only Hofstra’s fifth straight season opener victory, but a historic one as well. Smith earned her 94th career win, tying her with Carrie Bodo, who coached from 1988 to 2001, for the most in program history.

“I had no idea,” Smith said. “It’s a testament to all the players that have come through the program for the past 13 years … Obviously, wins are a team effort, so, just really thankful for the players that played here and for everything they have put into the program, and all the assistant coaches that have coached here and had a part in the game planning and the day-to-day to help make the program as successful.”

The Pride jumped out to a quick lead as graduate transfer Angelina Sparacio scored the opening goal in her Hofstra debut. Trainor responded with an equalizer just over seven minutes into the first quarter, but Redding and Bender scored their first goals of the game to give the Pride a 3-1 lead after one frame.

The Pride couldn’t keep the momentum going into the second quarter though, as the Sharks scored twice to tie the game 3-3 going into halftime.

The Sharks smelled blood in the water, taking a 4-3 lead just 32 seconds into third quarter as Trainor scored her third goal of the game, putting the Pride on their back foot. The Hofstra defense adjusted, holding Trainor to just four shots and zero goals the rest of the game.

“We made an adjustment, we put [Natalie] Little on that elbow and she did a really great job at not letting her slip underneath us and be prepared for the dodges,” Smith said.

The Pride held a 14-7 advantage in draw controls, giving the offense several extra possessions which they capitalized on. Christine Dannenfelser led the charge with her aggressive approach in the circle, grabbing nine draw controls on the day.

“The communication was really key,” Dannenfelser said. “We put a lot of work into that at practice this week with the draws. I think mastering that and communicating well with the person taking the draws was huge.”

Junior goalkeeper Luchianna Cardello finished the game with five saves, three of them coming in the fourth quarter.

The Pride started their season at 1-0 for the seventh time in the last nine seasons, while LIU moved to 0-1 with the loss. Hofstra returns to action when they travel to Manhattan University on Friday, Feb. 14. First draw is set for 1 p.m. at Gaelic Park in Riverdale, New York.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Pride squash Wagner in home opener
Pride squash Wagner in home opener
Pride struggle to find footing as losing streak continues
Pride struggle to find footing as losing streak continues
Redemption on their minds: Women’s lacrosse aims for CAA title run in 2025
Redemption on their minds: Women’s lacrosse aims for CAA title run in 2025
Men's lacrosse looks for revival in 2025 after heartbreaking CAA tournament miss
Men's lacrosse looks for revival in 2025 after heartbreaking CAA tournament miss
Bonus point wins power Pride over Franklin and Marshall
Bonus point wins power Pride over Franklin and Marshall
Preview: Pride host during homecoming week
Preview: Pride host during homecoming week
More in Women's Lacrosse
Hofstra hosts 17th annual Nick Colleluori Classic
Hofstra hosts 17th annual Nick Colleluori Classic
exc-66651b4bc68a7934861d86ad
The Hofstra Chronicle Sports Awards 2023-24
exc-663840205a97857257eb26d6
Pride falls to Dragons as women's lacrosse ends season at CAA semi-final
exc-66324492f7004971c213ffe6
Preview: Hofstra women's lacrosse looks to turn the tide in CAA semifinals
exc-663258eb37f03b4e8180f1da
Hofstra women's lacrosse ends regular season with loss to Drexel
exc-6626c8a761f1cd6fe904f746
Women's lacrosse left in the dust by Stony Brook
About the Contributor
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal