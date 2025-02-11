“Together We Stand, Divided We Fall:” Helping students find peace and comfort in the unknown

Title IX Coordinator Brittany Rhoden presents some of the resources on campus to assist students throughout the next presidential administration.

There is a new sheriff in town. With the new administration, new policies, new executive orders and new mentalities have entered the White House. On Monday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump took office as the 47th president of the United States.

The transition to a new presidential administration has caused some Americans to express their concerns regarding the future and the division of the country. The new administration also brings additional scrutiny and dangers for certain Americans.

“Together We Stand, Divided We Fall” was hosted as part of Hofstra’s Intercultural Engagement and Inclusion program. The event took place in David and Sondra S. Mack Student Center in the plaza rooms. The weeklong initiative included a multitude of themes, ending on Friday, Jan. 31, with the theme of “Reflect, Recharge, and Reimagine: Finding Gratitude and Purpose.”

In the west plaza room, Dr. Keesha Cameron, assistant clinical director of Student Counseling Services, led a reflection activity. Cameron brought students through a mindful meditation session, urging them to stay grounded. During times of harsh realities, remembering to love and respect one another and yourself is incredibly valuable.

Grace Landrigan, Associate Director of Student Wellness Education, conducted activities to de-stress. Additionally, Mack the Community Resource Dog made an appearance, doing tricks for students in attendance.

“While two things can be true, you can’t feel two things at the same time, so the more that you practice gratitude, the less anger and frustration you’re going to feel,” said Brittany Rhoden, Title IX Coordinator for Student Issues and Director of Student Wellness Education.

She urged students to include gratitude in their daily lives.

“My goal for the event is to kind of recenter students,” Rhoden said. “Expressing gratitude for those around us, picking up hobbies like yoga, or journaling are all exercises that are meant to help students find appreciation and safe spaces during times of great uncertainty.”

Junior fine arts major Ellie Bell helped organize the event and attended all the sessions. Bell spoke about the positive effects of the event and how it is “about just [kind of] chilling out, coming to terms with everything going on in the world, regardless of what your standing is.”

Sophia Goodsell, a junior television major, expressed that they have seen a change in students’ moods and behaviors since returning from winter break with a new presidential administration.

“I definitely think that since being back on campus this week, it’s definitely a vibe where more students, in my opinion from what I’ve been able to tell, are just sad, overall.”

Goodsell attended Rhoden’s event on reimagining and maintaining gratitude and said that “she definitely was able to like sit and give me a better understanding or better outlook on how to find joy in the small things with how everything’s been lately.”

Students often try to drown out the noise of the political world to maintain a sense of peace and tranquility, which is easier said than done. When the world begins to feel daunting and uncontrollable, events like “Together We Stand, Divided We” are accessible to all students which are meant to offer spaces to keep oneself grounded and centered.



