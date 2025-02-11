Welcome home Hofstra!

A series of events awaited students as they returned from a restful winter break. An action-packed Homecoming week kicked off with indoor ice skating at HofUSA and continued with fun-filled gatherings such as glow in the dark mini golf and canvas painting for the various organizations at Hofstra. Basketball fans prepared for the men’s basketball Homecoming game against Stony Brook University at an energetic “indoor tailgate,” where students got competitive with a variety of mini games, and enjoyed free food. Themed T-shirts then lined the rows of the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex, awaiting the Hofstra faithfull as they filed in to their seats. Wearing blue and yellow, students, faculty and families cheered on their team!