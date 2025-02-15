Preview: Pride look to end losing streak

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team is lining up for another pair of Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) games this weekend. The Pride are on a five-game losing streak and look to bounce back after a heartbreaking 73-65 defeat in double overtime against the University of Delaware.

The Pride hold an overall record of 9-13 and are 4-7 in conference play, putting them 10th in the CAA. The weekend slate opens against Towson University at home on Friday, Feb. 14. The Tigers are coming off a 45-41 loss against Elon University, falling to 6-16 this season and 4-7 in conference play, placing them 12th in the standings.

On offense, Towson is 10th in points per game at 58.4, team field goal percentage at 37.8% and team free throw percentage at 66.7%. On defense, the Tigers give up 63.6 points per game and rank 11th in steals per game with 2.68 and 10th with 6.82.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Friday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on FloCollege and MSG. A radio broadcast will be available on WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel.

The Pride have a couple of days off before traveling to Boston, Massachusetts, to face Northeastern University on Sunday, Feb. 16. The Huskies hold a 1-19 record and are 0-11 in conference play, fourteenth in the CAA.

Northeastern is coming off an 89-41 loss against the College of Charleston. Their offense is run through sophomore guard Abby Jegede who is averaging 16.3 points per game, fourth in the CAA and shooting 41.8% from the field, second in the conference.

These two teams have a lengthy history against each other, facing off 42 times, with Hofstra leading the series with 22 wins. The Pride averaged 61.8 points per game against Northeastern and most recently recorded a 66-46 victory over the Huskies on Feb. 18, 2024.

Northeastern will host North Carolina A&T University on Friday, Feb. 14 before hosting the Pride that Sunday.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place at the Cabot Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on FloCollege. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU (HAWC).