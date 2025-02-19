Struggles continue for the Pride against Towson

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team continues to struggle as they fell to Towson University 64-51 on Friday, Feb.14. It was their 6th consecutive conference loss, and they now sit at 9-14 on the season and 4-8 in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) standings.

“[We] let this one get away,” said Hofstra coach Danielle Santos Atkinson. “I think it spiraled a bit in that third quarter.”

After a rough first half, shooting 31% from the field and 10%, the Tigers came out firing in the second, shooting 52% from the field and 67% from 3-point line. Towson’s leading scorer on the season, junior guard India Johnston, led the way with 15 points and three 3-pointers.

Hofstra closed out the first half, shooting 50% from the field led by the frontcourt duo of Ramatoulaye Keita and Zyheima Swint. Keita had nine points and eight rebounds in the first half, but zero points and only two rebounds in the second half. Swint finished the game with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

“We got outrebounded, not like us,” Santos said. “They are a great rebounding team, but we did not feel we would get outrebounded.”

After being down nine to start the third, Towson cut the lead to two going into the final quarter. The Pride shot just 3-12 from the field and 1-6 from 3-point range in the fourth, getting outscored 22-8. The Tigers shot 9-18 from the field and 3-5 from three in the quarter.

“I think it was just a confidence deal,” Santos said. “The shots we had gotten were still open – it was the same shots. The score changed, it got tight, and we got tight. I think we played to not lose as opposed to playing to go win.”

The Pride were looking to bounce back and snap their losing streak against Northeastern University on Sunday, Feb. 16.