Pride drops finale to Baylor, ends Getterman Classic

The Hofstra University softball team finished their opening weekend at the Getterman Classic with a tough 11-3 loss to Baylor University in five innings on Sunday, Feb 16. The Pride fell to 0-5 overall after dropping every game during their trip down to Waco, Texas, yet hung in with nationally ranked programs.

Baylor mashed in the fifth inning, bringing in four runs to run rule the Pride. They had 13 hits on the night and were strong with runners in scoring position, bringing in 11 runs on the day.

For the Pride, Mackenzie Fitzgerald went 2-2 with a two-run blast and RBI double. Fitzgerald is now hitting .333 on the season.

Freshman Victoria Frobosilo was productive for the Pride this tournament, earning three hits over the weekend. She was one of two players to get a hit in the opening game against Baylor on Friday, Feb. 14

Baylor’s Turiya Coleman was an issue for the Pride’s pitching staff, going 3-4 with a single, double and a homerun. Coleman recorded two RBIs in the game.

Lexie Warncke earned her second win of the season in the circle for the Bears. She pitched five innings and earned four strikes while only walking one.

Carley Ernst made her second start of the season for the Pride. Ernst pitched 2.2 innings, allowing nine hits and six earned runs.

The Pride took an early lead in the first inning with Dahlia Palacio hitting a diving single to shallow center field. Fitzgerald drove her in with a two-run shot down the left field line to help the Pride strike first.

Baylor matched the two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Smart baserunning helped the Bears earn their first run, drawing a throw to second on a stolen base attempt to advance Coleman home. Amber Toven drove in another run with an infield single.

Ernst limited the damage, getting out of a bases-loaded situation.

Chelsea Villar continued to find a way to get on base, drawing a walk to start the third inning. Fitzgerald came in clutch, tattooing a ball out to left field for an RBI double. Fitzgerald brought in all three runs for the Pride.

Baylor took the lead in the bottom of the third with a laser homerun off the bat of Coleman, a two-run triple from Ashlyn Wachtendorf and an RBI double from Brooklyn Carter, forcing Ernst out of the game.

Emma Brennan came in relief for the Pride. Brennan pitched two innings, which allowed four earned runs.

The Bears continued to strike in the fourth inning, adding another run to the scoreboard with a single off the bat of Toven.

Haley Venturini came in during the fifth inning to try and ease the bleeding, allowing one earned run.

The Bears capitalized on wild pitches, scoring two runs off pitches that flew to the backstop. A triple from Karynton Dawson ended the game as the Bears took an overpowering eight-run lead.

The Pride look to bounce back from the losing weekend against Charleston Southern University in their opening game at the Liberty Softball Classic on Friday, Feb. 21. The first pitch from Lynchburg, Virginia, is set for 10 a.m.